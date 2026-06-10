Who Is Bill Burr? William Frederic Burr is an American stand-up comedian, podcaster, actor, writer, and director, recognized for his confrontational observational humor. He consistently tackles social issues, politics, and the absurdities of the human condition with his distinct style. He gained widespread public attention through appearances on Chappelle’s Show in 2004, where his sharp wit quickly resonated with viewers. His subsequent stand-up specials solidified his reputation as a “comedian’s comedian.”

Full Name William Frederic Burr Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Canton High School, Emerson College Father Robert Edmund Burr Mother Linda Ann Wigent Siblings Robert Burr Kids Lola Burr, Son

Early Life and Education Born in Canton, Massachusetts, William Frederic Burr grew up as the son of Linda Ann, a nurse, and Robert Burr, a dentist. He is of German and Irish descent, raised within a Catholic family. He graduated from Canton High School in 1987 before pursuing higher education. Burr attended North Carolina State University for two semesters, then furthered his studies at Emerson College in Boston, graduating in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Before comedy, he worked in warehouses, appreciating the job’s inherent freedom.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc in his personal life began with Nia Renee Hill, whom Bill Burr married in September 2013. She is an actress and producer who often features as a guest on his popular podcast. The couple shares two children: a daughter, Lola, born in January 2017, and a son born in June 2020. They reside in Los Angeles.

Career Highlights Bill Burr’s comedy career flourished with numerous stand-up specials, including You People Are All the Same in 2012, his first Netflix exclusive, and the Grammy-nominated Paper Tiger in 2019. He has consistently sold out major venues globally, setting records at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre. Beyond stand-up, Burr created, co-wrote, and voiced the lead in the Netflix animated sitcom F Is for Family from 2015 to 2021. His acting roles include Patrick Kuby in Breaking Bad and Migs Mayfeld in The Mandalorian. He earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Series for Immoral Compass in 2021. Burr also co-founded the All Things Comedy network.