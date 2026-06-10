Who Is Kate Snow? Kate Snow is an American television journalist, known for her incisive reporting and warm on-screen presence. She serves as a Senior National Correspondent for NBC News, appearing across various platforms. Her career truly took off when she became a co-anchor for Good Morning America Weekend, gaining widespread recognition before transitioning to NBC News in 2010. Snow has since cemented her reputation for covering major news stories with clarity and dedication.

Full Name Kate Snow Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Education Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School, Cornell University, Georgetown University Father Dean R. Snow Siblings Joshua, Barbara Kids Zack Bro, Abigail Keller Bro

Early Life and Education A lively childhood unfolded in Burnt Hills, New York, where Kate Snow moved at six months old, growing up as the daughter of professor Dean R. Snow. She showed an early interest in mass media, which would shape her future path. Snow graduated from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School in 1987, later earning a Bachelor of Science in Communication from Cornell University, where she worked at the off-campus radio station. She furthered her studies, obtaining a Master’s in Foreign Service from Georgetown University.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Kate Snow’s personal life, as she married radio presenter Chris Bro on September 25, 1999. Their enduring relationship has been a constant amidst her high-profile career. Snow and Bro share two children, Zack Bro, born in 2002, and Abigail Keller Bro, born in 2005.