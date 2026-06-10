Who Is Leelee Sobieski? Liliane Rudabet Gloria Elsveta Sobieski is an American artist and former actress, known for her intense performances in challenging dramatic roles. Her distinctive on-screen presence captivated audiences during her active acting career. She broke into the public eye with her appearance in the 1998 blockbuster Deep Impact, a science fiction film that garnered significant financial success worldwide. This pivotal role launched her into prominence, leading to further high-profile projects.

Full Name Liliane Rudabet Gloria Elsveta Sobieski Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Polish, Swiss, Ashkenazi Jewish, Dutch Education Trevor Day School, Brown University Father Jean Sobieski Mother Elizabeth Sobieski Siblings Robert Sobieski Kids Louisanna Ray Kimmel, Martin Kimmel

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Liliane Sobieski grew up in a creative household with her French painter father, Jean Sobieski, and American film producer and screenwriter mother, Elizabeth Sobieski. This environment fostered an early interest in the arts, particularly painting. She attended Trevor Day School, graduating in 2001, and later pursued studies in literature and fine art at Brown University, balancing academics with her budding acting career.

Notable Relationships Liliane Sobieski married fashion designer Adam Kimmel in 2010, after they began dating in early 2009. The couple publicly announced their engagement in July 2009. Sobieski and Kimmel share two children, a daughter named Louisanna Ray Kimmel, born in December 2009, and a son named Martin Kimmel, born in August 2014.

Career Highlights Liliane Sobieski earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of the titular character in the 1999 television miniseries Joan of Arc, which brought her Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations. This challenging role established her as a formidable young talent. Her filmography also includes a significant role in Stanley Kubrick’s final film, Eyes Wide Shut, released in 1999, and the commercially successful 1998 movie Deep Impact. After a prominent acting career, she transitioned to focus on her art and family, retiring from acting in 2012.