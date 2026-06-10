Portrait of Dustin Lance Black at an event, showcasing his bio and career highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Dustin Lance Black

Born

June 10, 1974

Died
Birthplace

Sacramento County, California, US

Age

52 Years Old

Horoscope

Gemini

Who Is Dustin Lance Black?

Dustin Lance Black is an American screenwriter, director, and activist recognized for his powerful storytelling and advocacy. His work often explores themes of identity, civil rights, and social justice, resonating with wide audiences.

He entered the public eye with his Academy Award-winning screenplay for the 2008 film Milk, a biographical drama about gay rights activist Harvey Milk. The film’s critical success cemented Black’s reputation as a prominent voice in contemporary cinema.

Full NameDustin Lance Black
GenderMale
Height5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$6 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationUniversity of California, Los Angeles
FatherRaul Garrison
MotherRoseanna
SiblingsMarcus Raul, Todd Bryant
KidsRobert Ray Black-Daley, Phoenix Rose

Early Life and Education

A Mormon household shaped Dustin Lance Black’s early life, moving from San Antonio, Texas, to Salinas, California. His mother, Roseanna, who had polio, largely raised him and his two brothers after his biological father left.

He attended North Salinas High School, developing an interest in theater before graduating from the University of California, Los Angeles with honors in 1996, where he studied film and television.

Notable Relationships

Dustin Lance Black has been publicly married to British Olympic diver Tom Daley since May 2017, following their engagement in October 2015. They first began their relationship in 2013.

The couple welcomed their first son, Robert Ray Black-Daley, via surrogacy in June 2018, and a second son, Phoenix Rose, in March 2023.

Career Highlights

Dustin Lance Black’s career is highlighted by his impactful screenwriting for the 2008 film Milk, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He also garnered two Writers Guild of America Awards for the biopic.

Beyond film, he created and directed the 2017 ABC miniseries When We Rise, chronicling the LGBTQ rights movement, and served as a founding board member of the American Foundation for Equal Rights. He also wrote the play 8, based on the Proposition 8 trial.

His advocacy extends to serving on the board of the Trevor Project, establishing a youth crisis hotline.

Signature Quote

“If you want to change a mind, you have to start with someone’s heart.”

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