Who Is Dustin Lance Black? Dustin Lance Black is an American screenwriter, director, and activist recognized for his powerful storytelling and advocacy. His work often explores themes of identity, civil rights, and social justice, resonating with wide audiences. He entered the public eye with his Academy Award-winning screenplay for the 2008 film Milk, a biographical drama about gay rights activist Harvey Milk. The film’s critical success cemented Black’s reputation as a prominent voice in contemporary cinema.

Full Name Dustin Lance Black Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University of California, Los Angeles Father Raul Garrison Mother Roseanna Siblings Marcus Raul, Todd Bryant Kids Robert Ray Black-Daley, Phoenix Rose

Early Life and Education A Mormon household shaped Dustin Lance Black’s early life, moving from San Antonio, Texas, to Salinas, California. His mother, Roseanna, who had polio, largely raised him and his two brothers after his biological father left. He attended North Salinas High School, developing an interest in theater before graduating from the University of California, Los Angeles with honors in 1996, where he studied film and television.

Notable Relationships Dustin Lance Black has been publicly married to British Olympic diver Tom Daley since May 2017, following their engagement in October 2015. They first began their relationship in 2013. The couple welcomed their first son, Robert Ray Black-Daley, via surrogacy in June 2018, and a second son, Phoenix Rose, in March 2023.

Career Highlights Dustin Lance Black’s career is highlighted by his impactful screenwriting for the 2008 film Milk, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He also garnered two Writers Guild of America Awards for the biopic. Beyond film, he created and directed the 2017 ABC miniseries When We Rise, chronicling the LGBTQ rights movement, and served as a founding board member of the American Foundation for Equal Rights. He also wrote the play 8, based on the Proposition 8 trial. His advocacy extends to serving on the board of the Trevor Project, establishing a youth crisis hotline.