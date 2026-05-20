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Mother Nature offers countless aesthetic wonders that give us more than enough reasons to spend time outdoors. But the flip side is wrathful destruction that can leave traumatic memories for years to come.

The following photos are proof that natural disasters are to be taken seriously. However, it also shows people's resilience in the face of adversity, which is always a beautiful thing to see.

Many of these photos may be difficult to look at. Scroll through and upvote those you find the most emotionally stirring.

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#1

Finding Every Stray In Cancun During A Hurricane To Give Them A Comfortable Place To Sleep

Man surrounded by many dogs seeking shelter during a disaster

A man named Ricardo, fearing the impact of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, rounded up as many stray & shelter dogs as he could find last night and gave them protection in his home. Well done, sir!

D0NW0N , Matt Devitt Weather Report

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    #2

    A Machine Came Through My Local John Deere For Repairs From The Tornado In Kentucky

    Corn cob stuck in tractor windshield after impact

    dottiemcfierceon Report

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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tornado shucked it first then put it through the windshield

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    #3

    Wine Cellar After The California Earthquake

    Shattered wine bottles after earthquake showing mother nature impact

    duncantrussell Report

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    j_brevelle avatar
    Bad Alchemy
    Bad Alchemy
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😲😭😭😭😭😭😭

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    The climate crisis has worsened significantly in recent years. A report by the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) revealed that 2024 was the hottest year on record. The report also revealed 151 unprecedented extreme weather events, including heatwaves, flash floods, and landslides. 

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    #4

    Wedding Under A Volcanic Eruption

    Wedding couple in front of dark volcanic ash cloud showing mother nature power

    Randolf Evan Photography Report

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    #5

    A Giant Fish Caught By Sailors In Chile. They Usually Live In The Deepest Parts Of The Ocean, So One Being Caught Is Taken As A Signal Of An Earthquake

    Huge sea creature caught at harbor illustrating terrifying Mother Nature

    MankindReunited Report

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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What kind of fish is that?

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    #6

    Frankie Used A Brain Cell To Survive A Tornado

    Wet orange cat after storm, showing the impact of severe weather on pets

    Yesterday morning, our area was hit with 3 tornadoes. My partner and I received a warning and quickly went outside to take in anything in our yard that could become flying debris. In the chaos, Frankie decided it was the perfect time to explore outside and sprinted out of the front door. This was the second time he’s done this in the two years we’ve had him. We immediately tried to lure him in with treats, but after about 10 seconds, the storm hit. A wall of wind and rain swept into our neighborhood and brought branches and leaves with it. It broke our hearts, but we needed to protect ourselves from the tornado. We went back inside and hid in our bathroom while our house shook and the power went out.

    Afterwards, this orange boy comes waltzing in through our back door, soaking wet but otherwise unharmed. We were SO RELIEVED that he was okay. As I’m writing this, he is purring and making biscuits on my chest. This was a harrowing experience, but I’m just glad that my partner and Frankie are safe and healthy. We are so fortunate that Frankie was able to harness the power of the brain cell to find a safe hiding place during the storm.

    We are still without power, but luckily, we have not had any damage to ourselves or our house.

    Glittering_Meat5701 Report

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    With natural disasters come costs. According to a 2025 report by Time Magazine, the number of calamities costing more than a billion dollars has increased more than sixfold since 1980. 

    To put things in perspective, 96 natural disasters caused more than $546.3 million in damages from 1980 to 2000. In the two decades that followed, calamities rose to 244, incurring more than $1.95 trillion in damages.
    #7

    Zagreb, Croatia, Experienced A 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake In The Middle Of A Pandemic

    Car damaged by fallen building debris showing mother nature hazards

    hydrogenxy Report

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    #8

    Came Back To Check The House After The Neighborhood Flooded From The Hurricane. I Wasn’t Expecting My Car To Look Like This

    Burned and destroyed car with weather damage

    Mangofert1 Report

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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like someone or something set it on fire

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    #9

    This Is My Dad’s ‘72 Buick Skylark Floating Away During Hurricane Sally. By The Time They Rescued Their Other Cars, This One Had Water In The Tailpipe

    Floodwaters surrounding a house with a partially submerged car

    weburr Report

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    Apart from a noted rise in carbon emissions, it didn’t help that world leaders like US President Donald Trump also revoked the legal basis for key climate regulations. And with the seeming apathy toward global warming and climate change, experts have adopted a more grim outlook toward the future. 

    According to climate scientist Dr. Luke Parsons of The Nature Conservancy, the climate situation may only worsen in the years to come.
    #10

    Got My First Ever House With A Backyard, So I Was So Stoked And Planted My First Ever Crop

    Women standing in tall growing corn plants after a weather event

    I was super excited to get some corn, but the hurricane had different plans.

    Samara5 Report

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    #11

    Nearly One Month After Finally Repairing My House From Hurricane Laura, One Of The Worst Rainstorms In 50 Years Hit My Town And Filled My House With Water

    Flooded home interiors showing water damage


    We got 12 inches of rain in a matter of hours. The main problem is that our city’s drainage is still so bad from Hurricanes Laura and Delta that it all just overflowed. My wife walked home because the roads were impassable, even with a lifted truck; it was nearly impossible. She is 5’5”, and the water was over her stomach in multiple stretches.

    We thankfully have had good insurance luck so far, but we are going to just dip into savings and fix this ASAP, and hopefully they come through for us.

    Balphazzar Report

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    #12

    SpongeBob Is Moving Because Of The Hurricane

    Car towing a giant pineapple sculpture on Miami highway

    skullpoly Report

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    “Every year, we venture further into uncharted territory, with 2024 the hottest year modern human society has ever experienced. Yet the coming decade is expected to be even hotter, pushing us deeper into this unprecedented climate,” Dr. Parsons told The Guardian
    #13

    After Hurricane Idalia

    Man relaxing on flooded living room floor with water outside sliding door

    Weird-Old-Man Report

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    #14

    A Man In South Dakota Proposed To His Fiancée While A Tornado Swirled Right Behind Them

    Man proposing in front of an approaching tornado on grassy field

    Subject-Property-343 Report

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    #15

    God Bless Texas

    Texas hurricane supplies list limiting brisket and water packages

    BBQBryan Report

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    Fortunately, there are steps we can take to mitigate the effects of climate change. The United Nations shared “ten actions for a healthy planet,” which includes saving energy at home by reducing heating and cooling use, switching to solar energy, and taking public transportation to minimize CO2 use. 

    “Think about your electricity use and your travel. Check your dinner table. Reuse whatever you can. The possibilities for action are many – and add up fast.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    My Brother Was Continuously Screaming "Tsunami", So I Think She Would Have Realised Pretty Quickly

    Tsunami hitting beach with water receding, people running for their lives

    Lozzif Report

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    #17

    It's Weird To Realize That This Very Memorable Moment For Me

    Neighbor's house roof flying past during a storm representing destructive power of Mother Nature

    CookinGeek Report

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    #18

    Bushfires Are Terrifying

    2003 Canberra Bushfires with smoke columns merging showing devastating wildfire effects

    BattlePope-au Report

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    #19

    The Flight Headed To Hawaii From Dallas Turns Back After A Tsunami Warning

    Flight tracking screen showing plane diverting due to weather

    Such_Egg9843 Report

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    #20

    Hurricane Ivan Blew The Roof Off My House And Destroyed Almost Everything I Own

    Disaster-damaged interior room with scattered belongings

    My wife and kids are safe and away from the house. I was here because of work obligations and needed to be close to the hospital when the call came to respond. I’m safe and unharmed, but still processing what happened 3 hours later.

    M3TALxSLUG Report

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    #21

    Owned Our First House For Exactly A Week, Then A Hurricane Hit

    Storm damage with fallen tree blocking driveway and roof damage

    My girlfriend and I finally purchased our first home towards the end of September, and literally a week to the date, Hurricane Helene decided to sweep through Augusta and make a mess of everything. Get to put our new Homeowners Insurance policy to work instantly…

    FishSeven7 Report

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    #22

    My Family’s Blueberry Farm After Hurricane Ian

    Flooded farmland with water submerging crops

    Amadzombie Report

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    #23

    Nice While It Lasted. An Out-Of-Nowhere Thunderstorm With Strong Winds

    Before and after images of a patio damaged by severe weather storm

    I’ve wanted one of these FOREVER. Finally bought one and bought a rug, mood lighting, and plants to decorate. It lasted for exactly one month.

    rice_krispie_5206 Report

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    #24

    Right Before Take Off, Hurricane Dorian Approaches... Into The Clouds We Go

    Dark storm clouds over airport runway showing ominous Mother Nature weather

    siriguillo Report

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    #25

    Everything Left From My House After A California Wildfire

    Broken ceramics and pottery shards scattered after nature's destructive power

    Wildfire happened in 2017, and my mom and I were finally ready to go through the 7 buckets we had filled after sifting through the ash right after the fire. It was definitely a very rough time, and I still have moments, but it has made me grateful for the people and not the things in my life!

    BotMotLot Report

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    #26

    Heatwave Has Caused My Glass Table To Explode (All Over My Freshly Painted Decking)

    Outdoor furniture covered in shattered glass highlighting harsh Mother Nature effects

    Thankfully, we never bought this; the previous owners left it when we bought the place, and it hasn't been a priority to replace it - until now!

    WRODavid Report

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    #27

    Power Went Out For 18 Hours During A 106-Degree Heat Wave… 3 Days After A $400 Fridge Restock

    Kitchen counter cluttered with groceries after natural event impacting Mother Nature

    Pictured is only 1 of 3 bags that must be thrown out. We added ice to the fridge, but things were still warm to the touch. With food prices the way they are, I’m devastated. I’ve cried for 2 hours straight. I don’t know how y’all do it after a natural disaster like a hurricane or tornado.

    coma_toast88 Report

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    #28

    This Guy Left The House With His PlayStation 5 After A Strong Earthquake Hit Morocco

    People reading in street with ghostly figure showing eerie Mother Nature moments

    deleted , moroccan_screenshots Report

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    #29

    Last Night's 1-2 AM "Family Camping Trip". Daughter Unaware Of Tornado Nearby Destroying Our Town

    Family taking shelter in bathtub during a natural disaster

    We chose that bathroom because it is fairly central in the house and has no windows. It is our safest option, although I honestly don't know what, if any difference it would make if we got hit with something big.

    athornquist Report

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    #30

    Hurricane Matthew

    Traffic congestion from Hurricane Matthew evacuation in South Carolina showing natural disaster prep

    shadow9494 Report

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    #31

    Whenever Scientists Lose Their Marbles And Start Panicking, You Know This Is Real

    Tornado flatting a high school in Joplin Missouri representing destructive natural forces

    oliviawilde13 Report

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    #32

    You Can Also Feel This Weird Pressure In Your Ears

    Tornado hitting neighborhood with shattered glass and debris illustrating Mother Nature's power

    UnlikeSpace3858 Report

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    #33

    A Year Later, We Ended Up Buying The Same Honda Civic

    Baseball-sized hailstorm damaging a car in West Texas showing Mother Nature's fury

    Flygal30 Report

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    #34

    Grabbing Grover

    2014 Saint Patrick's Day 5.4 earthquake in California shaking person in shower for 20 seconds

    dinosaregaylikeme Report

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    #35

    The View Out The Window Was Insane

    2001 Nisqually Earthquake experience in Seattle Municipal Tower with swaying and falling shelves

    urrrrtn00b Report

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    #36

    What Does It Feel Like To Experience A Massive Earthquake?

    Earthquake experience in Mexico City in 1995 with violent street movement and emptying pool

    paca1 Report

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    #37

    A Nighttime Tornado Is One Of My Biggest Fears. I Don’t Sleep Well During Tornado Season

    Nighttime tornado experience near apartment with power flashes mistaken for lightning

    Elijah-Joyce-Weather Report

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    #38

    What Was Your "I Will Never Forget This Storm" Experience?

    Story of 2004 hurricane Charley causing roof collapse and flooding in central Florida

    deleted Report

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    #39

    Welcome To The City

    Tweet text about experiencing tornado, severe thunderstorms, flooding, and hurricane in Houston

    D_1andOnly_ Report

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    #40

    Living In Japan, Having A Happy New Year, Then This Happens

    TV screen with tsunami warning alert showing mother nature threat

    A pretty big earthquake occurred, and a Tsunami Warning was issued.

    Openrec_trooper Report

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    #41

    My House Got Hit By A Landslide. Yes, Luckily Nobody Was Home, And The Dogs And Cat Are Ok Too

    Collapsed houses and roads from natural disaster showing mother nature damage

    not-ok-cat Report

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    #42

    Dogs Locked Us Out Of The Car While Evacuating From Hurricane Ida. That Feller In The Picture Was Unlocking It For Me

    Man peering into car window with reflection visible

    Bert_Macklin86 Report

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    #43

    My “New” Car, I’ve Had For Less Than A Month Now

    Large hailstones and damaged car windows portraying Mother Nature's destructive hailstorm

    sky28guy Report

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    #44

    My Wife And I Bought Our First House In April. Today, We Had To Leave Everything Behind To Evacuate A Massive Wildfire

    Large ash cloud from volcanic eruption demonstrating Mother Nature's fury

    zhbinks Report

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    #45

    Morning After The First Tornado: The Physics Involved Here Just Blows My Mind

    Small branch growing through textured wall showing Mother Nature's strength

    It went next to our house and then veered a few yards over and took the roof off the house behind us. And through any vegetation/trees, it just looks like a monster trekked through.

    Obviously, there are many more devastating pictures of the real aftermath, but I just couldn’t get over the idea of the little guy.

    saulmcgill3556 Report

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    #46

    You Know You Live In Iowa When A Tornado Plants Corn All Across Its Path

    Corn growing through cracks in pavement after tornado in Iowa town

    IowaChill , Wendi Lane Report

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    #47

    It's Such A Surreal Experience

    Earthquake shaking a room in Los Angeles showing a surreal natural disaster experience

    unknown Report

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    #48

    Volcanic Eruption In Hawaii

    User recounts experience near 2018 Hawaii fissure 8 volcanic eruption with gas and volcanic rocks

    deleted Report

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    #49

    Have You Ever Experienced A Natural Disaster?

    Tweet describing terrifying shaking of Golden Gate Bridge during 1989 earthquake

    ceo4875 Report

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    #50

    I'm Glad Everyone Is Ok

    Tornado damage on farm after Cat-5 hurricane Michael with fallen trees and broken branches

    catturd2 Report

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    #51

    A Landslide At My School Led To A Boulder Smashing Into A Personal Rapid Transit Car

    PRT vehicle damaged by rock on tracks showing mother nature being terrifying

    WVUPRTstatus , IronVictory6 Report

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    #52

    In A Strikingly Poignant Metaphor, The Largest Free-Flying American Flag In The Country Was Torn Apart During Severe Thunderstorms In Sheboygan, WI

    Torn American flag waving in strong wind symbolizing Mother Nature's force

    abasixt Report

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    #53

    Oregon Wildfires Are Making It Look Straight Apocalyptic

    UPS delivery truck under an eerie red sky from wildfire smoke

    RavenRosie Report

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    #54

    Driving Through An Ice Storm Made It Look Like I Broke My Windshield

    Car windshield shattered by a hailstorm displaying winter storm damage by Mother Nature

    WebExciting3860 Report

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    #55

    "I Think I'm In Labor"

    Hurricane Gloria causing power outage during childbirth on Long Island highlighting nature's challenge

    Scrappy_Larue Report

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    #56

    After A 6.9 Earthquake, The 2-Month-Old Monitor That I Saved Up For A Year Was The Only Thing That Got Broken In Our House

    Cracked computer screen damage from impact showing mother nature destruction

    waddupimsteven Report

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    #57

    Your Idea Of "Excellent Experience" Varies Greatly From Mine, My Friend

    Hurricane Rita causing fence damage in Beaumont Texas, example of severe weather impact

    RepliesWithAnimeGIF Report

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