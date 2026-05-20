Many of these photos may be difficult to look at. Scroll through and upvote those you find the most emotionally stirring.

The following photos are proof that natural disasters are to be taken seriously. However, it also shows people's resilience in the face of adversity, which is always a beautiful thing to see.

Mother Nature offers countless aesthetic wonders that give us more than enough reasons to spend time outdoors. But the flip side is wrathful destruction that can leave traumatic memories for years to come.

#1 Finding Every Stray In Cancun During A Hurricane To Give Them A Comfortable Place To Sleep A man named Ricardo, fearing the impact of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, rounded up as many stray & shelter dogs as he could find last night and gave them protection in his home. Well done, sir!



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#2 A Machine Came Through My Local John Deere For Repairs From The Tornado In Kentucky

#3 Wine Cellar After The California Earthquake

The climate crisis has worsened significantly in recent years. A report by the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) revealed that 2024 was the hottest year on record. The report also revealed 151 unprecedented extreme weather events, including heatwaves, flash floods, and landslides. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Wedding Under A Volcanic Eruption

#5 A Giant Fish Caught By Sailors In Chile. They Usually Live In The Deepest Parts Of The Ocean, So One Being Caught Is Taken As A Signal Of An Earthquake

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#6 Frankie Used A Brain Cell To Survive A Tornado Yesterday morning, our area was hit with 3 tornadoes. My partner and I received a warning and quickly went outside to take in anything in our yard that could become flying debris. In the chaos, Frankie decided it was the perfect time to explore outside and sprinted out of the front door. This was the second time he’s done this in the two years we’ve had him. We immediately tried to lure him in with treats, but after about 10 seconds, the storm hit. A wall of wind and rain swept into our neighborhood and brought branches and leaves with it. It broke our hearts, but we needed to protect ourselves from the tornado. We went back inside and hid in our bathroom while our house shook and the power went out.



Afterwards, this orange boy comes waltzing in through our back door, soaking wet but otherwise unharmed. We were SO RELIEVED that he was okay. As I’m writing this, he is purring and making biscuits on my chest. This was a harrowing experience, but I’m just glad that my partner and Frankie are safe and healthy. We are so fortunate that Frankie was able to harness the power of the brain cell to find a safe hiding place during the storm.



We are still without power, but luckily, we have not had any damage to ourselves or our house.



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With natural disasters come costs. According to a 2025 report by Time Magazine, the number of calamities costing more than a billion dollars has increased more than sixfold since 1980. To put things in perspective, 96 natural disasters caused more than $546.3 million in damages from 1980 to 2000. In the two decades that followed, calamities rose to 244, incurring more than $1.95 trillion in damages.

#7 Zagreb, Croatia, Experienced A 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake In The Middle Of A Pandemic

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#8 Came Back To Check The House After The Neighborhood Flooded From The Hurricane. I Wasn’t Expecting My Car To Look Like This

#9 This Is My Dad’s ‘72 Buick Skylark Floating Away During Hurricane Sally. By The Time They Rescued Their Other Cars, This One Had Water In The Tailpipe

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Apart from a noted rise in carbon emissions, it didn’t help that world leaders like US President Donald Trump also revoked the legal basis for key climate regulations. And with the seeming apathy toward global warming and climate change, experts have adopted a more grim outlook toward the future. According to climate scientist Dr. Luke Parsons of The Nature Conservancy, the climate situation may only worsen in the years to come.

#10 Got My First Ever House With A Backyard, So I Was So Stoked And Planted My First Ever Crop I was super excited to get some corn, but the hurricane had different plans.



#11 Nearly One Month After Finally Repairing My House From Hurricane Laura, One Of The Worst Rainstorms In 50 Years Hit My Town And Filled My House With Water

We got 12 inches of rain in a matter of hours. The main problem is that our city’s drainage is still so bad from Hurricanes Laura and Delta that it all just overflowed. My wife walked home because the roads were impassable, even with a lifted truck; it was nearly impossible. She is 5’5”, and the water was over her stomach in multiple stretches.



We thankfully have had good insurance luck so far, but we are going to just dip into savings and fix this ASAP, and hopefully they come through for us.



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#12 SpongeBob Is Moving Because Of The Hurricane

“Every year, we venture further into uncharted territory, with 2024 the hottest year modern human society has ever experienced. Yet the coming decade is expected to be even hotter, pushing us deeper into this unprecedented climate,” Dr. Parsons told The Guardian.

#13 After Hurricane Idalia

#14 A Man In South Dakota Proposed To His Fiancée While A Tornado Swirled Right Behind Them

#15 God Bless Texas

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Fortunately, there are steps we can take to mitigate the effects of climate change. The United Nations shared “ten actions for a healthy planet,” which includes saving energy at home by reducing heating and cooling use, switching to solar energy, and taking public transportation to minimize CO2 use. “Think about your electricity use and your travel. Check your dinner table. Reuse whatever you can. The possibilities for action are many – and add up fast.”

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#16 My Brother Was Continuously Screaming "Tsunami", So I Think She Would Have Realised Pretty Quickly

#17 It's Weird To Realize That This Very Memorable Moment For Me

#18 Bushfires Are Terrifying

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#19 The Flight Headed To Hawaii From Dallas Turns Back After A Tsunami Warning

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#20 Hurricane Ivan Blew The Roof Off My House And Destroyed Almost Everything I Own My wife and kids are safe and away from the house. I was here because of work obligations and needed to be close to the hospital when the call came to respond. I’m safe and unharmed, but still processing what happened 3 hours later.



#21 Owned Our First House For Exactly A Week, Then A Hurricane Hit My girlfriend and I finally purchased our first home towards the end of September, and literally a week to the date, Hurricane Helene decided to sweep through Augusta and make a mess of everything. Get to put our new Homeowners Insurance policy to work instantly…



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#22 My Family’s Blueberry Farm After Hurricane Ian

#23 Nice While It Lasted. An Out-Of-Nowhere Thunderstorm With Strong Winds I’ve wanted one of these FOREVER. Finally bought one and bought a rug, mood lighting, and plants to decorate. It lasted for exactly one month.



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#24 Right Before Take Off, Hurricane Dorian Approaches... Into The Clouds We Go

#25 Everything Left From My House After A California Wildfire Wildfire happened in 2017, and my mom and I were finally ready to go through the 7 buckets we had filled after sifting through the ash right after the fire. It was definitely a very rough time, and I still have moments, but it has made me grateful for the people and not the things in my life!



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#26 Heatwave Has Caused My Glass Table To Explode (All Over My Freshly Painted Decking) Thankfully, we never bought this; the previous owners left it when we bought the place, and it hasn't been a priority to replace it - until now!



#27 Power Went Out For 18 Hours During A 106-Degree Heat Wave… 3 Days After A $400 Fridge Restock Pictured is only 1 of 3 bags that must be thrown out. We added ice to the fridge, but things were still warm to the touch. With food prices the way they are, I’m devastated. I’ve cried for 2 hours straight. I don’t know how y’all do it after a natural disaster like a hurricane or tornado.



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#28 This Guy Left The House With His PlayStation 5 After A Strong Earthquake Hit Morocco

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#29 Last Night's 1-2 AM "Family Camping Trip". Daughter Unaware Of Tornado Nearby Destroying Our Town We chose that bathroom because it is fairly central in the house and has no windows. It is our safest option, although I honestly don't know what, if any difference it would make if we got hit with something big.



#30 Hurricane Matthew

#31 Whenever Scientists Lose Their Marbles And Start Panicking, You Know This Is Real

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#32 You Can Also Feel This Weird Pressure In Your Ears

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#33 A Year Later, We Ended Up Buying The Same Honda Civic

#34 Grabbing Grover

#35 The View Out The Window Was Insane

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#36 What Does It Feel Like To Experience A Massive Earthquake?

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#37 A Nighttime Tornado Is One Of My Biggest Fears. I Don’t Sleep Well During Tornado Season

#38 What Was Your "I Will Never Forget This Storm" Experience?

#39 Welcome To The City

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#40 Living In Japan, Having A Happy New Year, Then This Happens A pretty big earthquake occurred, and a Tsunami Warning was issued.



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#41 My House Got Hit By A Landslide. Yes, Luckily Nobody Was Home, And The Dogs And Cat Are Ok Too

#42 Dogs Locked Us Out Of The Car While Evacuating From Hurricane Ida. That Feller In The Picture Was Unlocking It For Me

#43 My “New” Car, I’ve Had For Less Than A Month Now

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#44 My Wife And I Bought Our First House In April. Today, We Had To Leave Everything Behind To Evacuate A Massive Wildfire

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#45 Morning After The First Tornado: The Physics Involved Here Just Blows My Mind It went next to our house and then veered a few yards over and took the roof off the house behind us. And through any vegetation/trees, it just looks like a monster trekked through.



Obviously, there are many more devastating pictures of the real aftermath, but I just couldn’t get over the idea of the little guy.



#46 You Know You Live In Iowa When A Tornado Plants Corn All Across Its Path

#47 It's Such A Surreal Experience

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#48 Volcanic Eruption In Hawaii

#49 Have You Ever Experienced A Natural Disaster?

#50 I'm Glad Everyone Is Ok

#51 A Landslide At My School Led To A Boulder Smashing Into A Personal Rapid Transit Car

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#52 In A Strikingly Poignant Metaphor, The Largest Free-Flying American Flag In The Country Was Torn Apart During Severe Thunderstorms In Sheboygan, WI

#53 Oregon Wildfires Are Making It Look Straight Apocalyptic

#54 Driving Through An Ice Storm Made It Look Like I Broke My Windshield

#55 "I Think I'm In Labor"

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#56 After A 6.9 Earthquake, The 2-Month-Old Monitor That I Saved Up For A Year Was The Only Thing That Got Broken In Our House