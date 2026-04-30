Who Is Emily Carey? Emily Joanna Carey is an English actor renowned for embodying younger versions of significant characters. Their work consistently brings depth to formative roles in major productions. They gained widespread recognition for portraying young Alicent Hightower in the HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon, a performance that captivated a global audience. Carey also began acting professionally on the West End stage.

Full Name Emily Joanna Carey Gender Non-Binary Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Dating Jessica Revell Nationality English Education MX Masterclass Mother Sarah Macdonnell

Early Life and Education Born in Barnet, England, Emily Joanna Carey found early exposure to performance through their grandmother, a former West End wardrobe supervisor. This familial connection nurtured an innate interest in the arts. Scouted by an agent at eight years old, Carey later honed their craft through weekend acting classes at Michael Xavier’s MX Masterclass, where they are now a patron.

Notable Relationships Currently in a relationship with English actress Jessica Revell, Emily Joanna Carey previously dated musician Kellimarie Willis. Their personal life is often shared through social media posts. Carey has no children and openly expresses happiness in their current partnership with Revell.

Career Highlights Emily Joanna Carey has built a strong career portraying iconic characters, notably young Alicent Hightower in the acclaimed House of the Dragon series, young Diana Prince in Wonder Woman, and young Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider movie. These roles have garnered global attention. Beyond acting, Carey expanded their profile into modeling, signing with IMG Models, and has lent their voice to animated films like Where Is Anne Frank. They also took on the lead role in the Netflix adaptation Geek Girl.