Who Is Kirsten Dunst? Kirsten Caroline Dunst is an American actress known for her compelling performances across various genres. Her filmography blends mainstream success with acclaimed independent features. She first garnered widespread attention as the child vampire Claudia in “Interview with the Vampire”. This breakout role earned her a Golden Globe nomination and solidified her path in Hollywood.

Full Name Kirsten Caroline Dunst Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married to Jesse Plemons Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Ranney School, Laurel Hall School, Notre Dame High School Father Klaus Dunst Mother Inez Rupprecht Siblings Christian Dunst Kids Ennis Howard Plemons, James Robert Plemons

Early Life and Education Family ties in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, marked Kirsten Dunst’s early years, where her father worked in medical services and her mother was an artist. She began modeling at age three, eventually appearing in numerous television commercials. Her education included Ranney School and Laurel Hall School before she attended Notre Dame High School in Los Angeles. Dunst found balancing her burgeoning acting career with school challenging but credited the experience with shaping her.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kirsten Dunst’s path, but her lasting connection is with actor Jesse Plemons. They met on the set of the FX series “Fargo” in 2015. Dunst and Plemons married in July 2022 and share two sons, Ennis Howard Plemons and James Robert Plemons. Their shared work on “The Power of the Dog” earned them both Oscar nominations.

Career Highlights Kirsten Dunst anchored the successful Spider-Man trilogy as Mary Jane Watson, a role that brought her widespread mainstream recognition. These films collectively grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide. Beyond blockbusters, Dunst showcased her artistic range by co-founding Wooden Spoon Production Incorporated with her mother. She also made her directorial debut with the short film “Bastard” in 2010. Her critical acclaim includes the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for her role in Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia.”