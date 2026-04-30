Gal Gadot: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Gal Gadot
April 30, 1985
Petah Tikva, Israel
41 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Gal Gadot?
Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress, model, and producer, known for her powerful presence and captivating performances. Her work consistently turns iconic characters into global box office successes.
She first captivated audiences portraying Wonder Woman in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Her strong, nuanced performance in the role garnered widespread critical acclaim and solidified her as a major Hollywood talent.
|Full Name
|Gal Gadot
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to Yaron Varsano
|Net Worth
|$30 million
|Nationality
|Israeli
|Ethnicity
|Ashkenazi Jewish
|Education
|Begin High School, IDC Herzliya
|Father
|Michael Gadot
|Mother
|Irit Gadot
|Siblings
|Dana Gadot
|Kids
|Alma Varsano, Maya Varsano, Daniella Varsano, Ori Varsano
Early Life and Education
Born in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gal Gadot grew up in Rosh HaAyin within a close-knit, traditional Jewish household. Her mother, Irit, worked as a physical education teacher, and her father, Michael, was an engineer.
She attended Begin High School, majoring in biology, and later studied law and international relations at IDC Herzliya. Before pursuing acting, Gadot completed two years of mandatory service in the Israel Defense Forces as a combat trainer.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Gal Gadot is married to Israeli real estate developer and producer Yaron Varsano, whom she wed in 2008. The couple met in 2006 at a yoga retreat in the Israeli desert.
Gadot and Varsano share four daughters: Alma, Maya, Daniella, and Ori. She frequently speaks about balancing her demanding career with motherhood.
Career Highlights
Gal Gadot’s acting career is defined by her impactful roles, most notably portraying Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, starting with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. The standalone Wonder Woman film in 2017 became a major box office triumph, elevating her to international stardom.
Beyond superheroics, Gadot made her Hollywood debut as Gisele Yashar in the Fast & Furious franchise, a role she reprised across multiple sequels. She has also co-founded a film production company, Pilot Wave, with her husband, developing projects such as Heart of Stone.
To date, Gadot has received the #SeeHer Award at the Critics’ Choice Awards and was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2018, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop culture.
Signature Quote
“I wanted to show that women are empowered and strong, and don’t have to be saved by some male hero.”
See Also
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