Who Is Dianna Agron? Dianna Elise Agron is an American actress and singer, recognized for her versatile performances across screen and stage. She possesses a distinct blend of sophistication and approachable charm, frequently praised for her classic style. Agron had her breakout moment starring as Quinn Fabray in the Fox musical comedy-drama series Glee, which aired from 2009 to 2015. Her portrayal of the complex head cheerleader earned her widespread recognition and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Full Name Dianna Elise Agron Gender Female Height 5 feet 5.5 inches (166.4 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Ashkenazi Jewish Education Burlingame High School Father Ronald S. Agron Mother Mary Agron Siblings Jason Agron

Early Life and Education Born in Savannah, Georgia, Dianna Agron spent her formative years moving between Texas and California due to her father’s career as a Hyatt hotel general manager. Her mother ensured a home filled with music from the 1960s and 1970s, fostering an early love for classic musicals. Agron attended Hebrew school and had a bat mitzvah, later graduating from Burlingame High School in California. She began dancing at age three, studying jazz, ballet, and hip-hop, and even taught dance as a teenager.

Notable Relationships Dianna Agron was married to British musician Winston Marshall from 2016 until their divorce in 2020. Their relationship, which began in 2015, was often kept private, though they were engaged and married within a year. Before and after her marriage, Agron was linked to several notable figures, including actors Alex Pettyfer and Sebastian Stan. She reportedly dated Belgian painter Harold Ancart from 2021 to 2024.

Career Highlights Dianna Agron’s acting career soared with her defining role as Quinn Fabray in the acclaimed Glee series, which earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Her work in the musical comedy-drama captivated audiences globally throughout its run. Beyond her acting, Agron has expanded her creative reach by directing several music videos and short films, showcasing a talent behind the camera. She has also garnered praise for her cabaret performances at the Café Carlyle in New York City, establishing herself as a versatile entertainer.