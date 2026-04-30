Who Is Jane Campion? Jane Campion is a New Zealand filmmaker renowned for her distinctive vision. She crafts narratives that frequently delve into rebellion and the intricate lives of women, often portraying them as outsiders. She achieved widespread recognition with her critically acclaimed film The Piano, which garnered the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 1993 Cannes Film Festival. This landmark victory cemented her place in global cinema.

Full Name Jane Campion Gender Female Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $10 million Nationality New Zealander Education Victoria University Of Wellington, Chelsea Art School, Sydney College Of The Arts At The University Of Sydney, Australian Film, Television And Radio School Father Richard Campion Mother Edith Campion Siblings Anna Campion, Michael Campion Kids Jasper Campion, Alice Englert

Early Life and Education Jane Campion was born in Wellington, New Zealand, into a family deeply immersed in theatre. Her parents, Richard and Edith Campion, founded the New Zealand Players, shaping her early environment. Initially rejecting dramatic arts, she pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from Victoria University of Wellington. Campion then studied painting at Chelsea Art School in London and Sydney College of the Arts before enrolling in the Australian Film, Television and Radio School, where she developed her filmmaking craft.

Notable Relationships A notable relationship in Jane Campion’s life was her marriage to Colin David Englert, an Australian second unit director. They married in 1992 after meeting on the set of The Piano, marking a significant personal and professional connection. The couple had two children: a son, Jasper, who sadly lived only 12 days, and a daughter, Alice Englert, born in 1994, who later became an actress. Campion and Englert divorced in 2001.

Career Highlights Jane Campion’s filmography features landmark achievements like The Piano and The Power of the Dog. The Piano earned her the Palme d’Or at Cannes and an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Her work expanded into television with the critically acclaimed miniseries Top of the Lake, which she co-created and directed. This project further showcased her talent for nuanced storytelling and character development. To date, Campion has collected two Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards, cementing her as a fixture in modern cinema. She is the first woman to be nominated for Best Director twice, winning for The Power of the Dog.