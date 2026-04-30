Who Is Kunal Nayyar? Kunal Nayyar is a British actor and philanthropist known for his versatile performances. His work consistently balances comedic charm with compelling dramatic depth. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Dr. Rajesh Koothrappali on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. This iconic part launched him into global fame, endearing him to millions of viewers.

Full Name Kunal Nayyar Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $45 million Nationality British Indian Ethnicity Punjabi Indian Education St. Columba’s School, University of Portland, Temple University Father Rajesh Nayyar Mother Heita Grewal Nayyar Siblings Anmol Nayyar

Early Life and Education His family moved to India when he was three, and Kunal Nayyar grew up in New Delhi with his parents, Rajesh and Heita Nayyar. His father worked as an accountant while his mother was an interior designer. Nayyar attended St. Columba’s School in New Delhi, playing badminton for the school team, before moving to the US in 1999. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Portland and later a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from Temple University.

Notable Relationships Kunal Nayyar has been married to Neha Kapur, a model and former Femina Miss India, since December 22, 2011. The couple met in 2008 and celebrated their wedding with a six-day traditional Indian ceremony in New Delhi. They reside in Los Angeles and have no children. Nayyar and Kapur have also supported student scholarships at the University of Portland.

Career Highlights Kunal Nayyar cemented his global recognition through his role as Rajesh Koothrappali on the immensely popular CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which ran for 12 seasons. The series achieved massive ratings, making him one of the world’s highest-paid television actors. Beyond sitcom success, Nayyar diversified his career with voice roles in animated films like Trolls and Ice Age: Continental Drift, and showcased his dramatic range in the Apple TV+ series Suspicion and Criminal: UK, earning a BAFTA nomination. He further expanded his creative endeavors by authoring the humorous autobiographical book Yes, My Accent is Real: and Some Other Things I Haven’t Told You in 2015.