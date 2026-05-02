Who Is Kumail Nanjiani? Kumail Ali Nanjiani is a Pakistani American comedian, actor, and screenwriter, recognized for his sharp wit and insightful cultural commentary. His engaging performances resonate with audiences globally. He gained widespread recognition for co-writing and starring in the romantic comedy The Big Sick, which earned him an Academy Award nomination. Nanjiani also famously underwent a dramatic physical transformation for his role in Marvel’s Eternals.

Full Name Kumail Ali Nanjiani Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality Pakistani American Ethnicity South Asian Education Grinnell College Father Aijaz Nanjiani Mother Shabana Nanjiani Siblings Zain Nanjiani

Early Life and Education Growing up in Karachi, Pakistan, Kumail Ali Nanjiani was raised in a Sindhi, Shiite Muslim household with his parents, Shabana and Aijaz Nanjiani, and his younger brother, Zain. His early years were shaped by his family’s cultural background. At eighteen, Nanjiani moved to the US, attending Grinnell College in Iowa where he earned a double major in computer science and philosophy. He then began his stand-up comedy career at open-mic events in Chicago.

Notable Relationships Over the past two decades, Kumail Nanjiani has been married to writer and producer Emily V. Gordon since July 14, 2007. Their unique courtship became the subject of their critically acclaimed film The Big Sick. The couple frequently collaborates on creative projects, including the podcast Staying In with Emily and Kumail, and the Apple TV+ series Little America. They have no children.

Career Highlights Kumail Nanjiani’s career soared with his role as Dinesh in the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley, a fan-favorite for six seasons. He also co-wrote and starred in the hit film The Big Sick, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Expanding his range, Nanjiani took on the role of Kingo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals, showcasing a dramatic physical transformation. He co-founded the production company Winter Coat Films with his wife, Emily V. Gordon, in 2024. Nanjiani was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2018. He has also received Emmy Award nominations for his work in Welcome to Chippendales and The Twilight Zone.