Who Is Lily Allen? Lily Rose Beatrice Allen is a British singer, songwriter, and actress known for her sharp social commentary and genre-blending pop. Her distinctive voice and candid lyrics quickly established her as a prominent figure in UK pop culture. Her breakout moment arrived in 2006 with the debut single “Smile,” which rapidly climbed to number one on the UK Singles Chart. This success, fueled by popular MySpace demos, launched her into widespread public recognition.

Full Name Lily Rose Beatrice Allen Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $4 million Nationality British Ethnicity Welsh, English, Irish Education Multiple Private Schools including Hill House Father Keith Allen Mother Alison Owen Siblings Sarah Allen, Alfie Allen, Rebecca Allen Kids Ethel Mary Cooper, Marnie Rose Cooper

Early Life and Education Born in Hammersmith, west London, Lily Allen grew up in a creative but often tumultuous household; her father is actor Keith Allen and her mother is film producer Alison Owen. This artistic environment fostered her early musical interests. She attended a reported thirteen different private schools, including Hill House, frequently facing expulsion for behavioral issues before ultimately leaving school at age fifteen.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lily Allen’s public life, including her marriage to businessman Sam Cooper, with whom she shares two daughters. Their union ended in divorce in 2018. More recently, Allen married actor David Harbour in 2020, but their separation was announced in February 2025, with Allen publicly discussing reentering the dating world.

Career Highlights Lily Allen’s works-first approach to music delivered her debut album, Alright, Still, in 2006, which sold over 2.6 million copies worldwide and earned a Grammy Award nomination. The album featured chart-topping singles like “Smile” and “LDN.” Expanding her career beyond music, Allen launched her record label In the Name Of in 2011 and released her memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, in 2018. She also made a critically acclaimed West End debut in the play 2:22 A Ghost Story. To date, Allen has collected a Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist in 2010 and multiple Ivor Novello Awards for her songwriting.