Who Is Lucy Dacus? Lucy Elizabeth Dacus is an American singer-songwriter, known for her intimate, reflective indie rock and indie folk sound. Her music often explores themes of personal growth, faith, and memory. She crafts deeply emotional narratives with a warm baritone voice and thoughtful lyrics. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2016 debut album No Burden, which garnered significant critical attention. This success led to her signing with Matador Records, amplifying her reach in the indie music scene. Dacus frequently contributes her distinctive guitar work to her recordings.

Full Name Lucy Elizabeth Dacus Gender Female Relationship Status Dating Julien Baker Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Uzbek and Irish Education Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School, Virginia Commonwealth University Father Graphic Designer Mother Professional Pianist and Music Teacher

Early Life and Education Born on May 2, 1995, Lucy Elizabeth Dacus was adopted as an infant and grew up in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Her adoptive mother is a professional pianist and music teacher, fostering an early exposure to music, while her father works as a graphic designer. Dacus attended Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School, graduating in 2013, and later studied film at Virginia Commonwealth University. She ultimately left college to avoid student debt and fully dedicate herself to songwriting and music.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lucy Dacus’s personal life, culminating in her confirmed relationship with fellow Boygenius bandmate Julien Baker. The pair have been long-time friends and collaborators before their romance began percolating during their time in the supergroup. Dacus and Baker confirmed their committed relationship in March 2025 and are currently living together in Los Angeles. The singer has no children.

Career Highlights Lucy Dacus’s solo career launched with her acclaimed 2016 debut album No Burden, which secured her a deal with Matador Records. She followed this with the critically praised albums Historian in 2018 and Home Video in 2021, showcasing her poignant songwriting. Beyond her solo work, Dacus is a pivotal member of the indie supergroup Boygenius, alongside Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. The trio’s debut album, The Record, earned three Grammy Awards in 2024, including Best Alternative Music Album.