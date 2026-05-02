Who Is Robert Buckley? Robert Earl Buckley is an American actor known for his compelling performances in dramatic television. He has built a career through a series of memorable roles, captivating audiences with his on-screen presence. He first gained widespread public attention portraying Clay Evans on The CW’s long-running drama series One Tree Hill. His role as the sports agent became a fan favorite, establishing his profile in prime-time television.

Full Name Robert Earl Buckley Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University of California, San Diego

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Claremont, California, Robert Buckley pursued an academic path before his acting career took off. He attended the University of California, San Diego, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics in 2003. After a year working as an economic consultant, Buckley moved to Los Angeles, determined to follow his passion for acting, marking a significant pivot in his professional journey.

Notable Relationships Robert Buckley is married to actress Jenny Wade, with the couple tying the knot in May 2018. They have welcomed two children together since their marriage. Buckley and Wade share a son, born in early 2022, and a daughter, born in late 2024, deliberately keeping their children’s names and faces private from social media.

Career Highlights Robert Buckley is widely recognized for his substantial television career, anchoring several popular series across various networks. He spent multiple seasons as Clay Evans on One Tree Hill, a role that brought him significant recognition. His versatile acting continued with a starring role as Major Lilywhite in The CW’s iZombie, which ran for five seasons. Buckley also appeared in Lipstick Jungle and Chesapeake Shores, showcasing his range in both drama and comedy. Beyond these, Buckley has featured in several Hallmark Channel films, expanding his presence into made-for-television movies, often in leading romantic roles.