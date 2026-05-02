Who Is Donatella Versace? Donatella Francesca Versace is an Italian fashion designer with a signature bold, glamorous aesthetic that defines her work. She has consistently pushed the boundaries of luxury fashion. Her breakout moment arrived in 1997 when she took over as creative director of Versace following her brother Gianni’s tragic death. She quickly showcased her vision for the brand, maintaining its global prominence.

Full Name Donatella Francesca Versace Gender Female Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $400 million Nationality Italian Education University of Florence Father Antonio Versace Mother Francesca Versace Siblings Gianni Versace, Santo Versace, Tina Versace Kids Allegra Versace Beck, Daniel Versace Beck

Early Life and Education A close-knit Italian family environment shaped Donatella Versace’s early years in Reggio Calabria, Italy, where her mother, Francesca, was a skilled dressmaker. This early exposure to textiles and design ignited a lifelong passion. She later studied literature and languages at the University of Florence, commuting to Milan on weekends to assist her brother Gianni with his emerging fashion business, where her critical eye proved invaluable.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Donatella Versace’s personal life, including marriages to American model Paul Beck and Italian businessman Manuel Dallori. Her marriage to Beck ended in 2000. Versace shares two children, Allegra Versace Beck and Daniel Versace Beck, with her former husband Paul Beck. Her daughter Allegra notably inherited a significant stake in the Versace company.

Career Highlights Donatella Versace’s core work includes her influential tenure as creative director of the Versace fashion house from 1997 until 2025. She steered the brand through significant evolution, maintaining its status as a global luxury powerhouse. She expanded the brand’s reach through various ventures, including the Versus line and the design of Palazzo Versace hotels in Australia and Dubai. Versace’s iconic “Jungle Dress,” worn by Jennifer Lopez, also solidified her cultural impact.