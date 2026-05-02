Who Is Dwayne Johnson? Dwayne Douglas Johnson is an American-Canadian actor and professional wrestler known for his charismatic persona and powerful screen presence. He transitioned from a celebrated athletic career to global superstardom, becoming one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing actors. His breakout moment arrived in the late 1990s as “The Rock” in WWE, where his electrifying interviews and signature moves captivated millions of fans worldwide. This rise solidified his reputation as “The People’s Champ”.

Full Name Dwayne Douglas Johnson Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $800 million Nationality American, Canadian Ethnicity Black Nova Scotian, Samoan Education University of Miami Father Rocky Johnson Mother Ata Johnson Siblings Curtis Bowles, Wanda Bowles, Paula Parsons, Trevor Edwards, Lisa Purves, Adrian Bowles, Aaron Fowler Kids Simone Alexandra Johnson, Jasmine Lia Johnson, Tiana Gia Johnson

Early Life and Education Born in Hayward, California, Dwayne Johnson’s early life was shaped by his family’s deep roots in professional wrestling. His father, Rocky Johnson, and maternal grandfather, Peter Maivia, were both renowned wrestlers, leading to a childhood that often involved frequent relocations. He excelled in high school football and earned a scholarship to the University of Miami, where he played on the national championship team. Johnson later earned a Bachelor of General Studies degree in Criminology and Physiology from the university.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Dwayne Johnson’s personal life, starting with his marriage to Dany Garcia in 1997. The couple divorced in 2008 but maintain a strong professional relationship; Garcia is now his manager. Johnson shares his eldest daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, with Garcia. He later married Lauren Hashian in 2019, with whom he has two more daughters, Jasmine Lia Johnson and Tiana Gia Johnson.

Career Highlights Dwayne Johnson’s professional wrestling career in WWE saw him rise as “The Rock,” securing ten world championships and becoming a central figure during the Attitude Era. He earned the 2000 Royal Rumble victory and became WWE’s sixth Triple Crown champion. He launched Seven Bucks Productions with Dany Garcia, expanding his influence as a producer in film and television. Johnson became a global movie star, anchoring major franchises like Fast & Furious and Jumanji. His films have collectively grossed over $11.4 billion worldwide.