Who Is Ellie Kemper? Elizabeth Claire Kemper is an American actress and comedian, renowned for her warm, effervescent style. Her performances often blend quirky humor with genuine sincerity. Kemper first gained widespread recognition for her role as Erin Hannon in the beloved sitcom The Office. This breakthrough role quickly established her as a comedic talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Elizabeth Claire Kemper Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian, English, French, German Education Princeton University, John Burroughs School Father David Woods Kemper Mother Dorothy Ann Jannarone Siblings Carrie Kemper, John Kemper, Billy Kemper Kids James Koman, Matthew Koman

Early Life and Education Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Ellie Kemper’s family relocated to St. Louis when she was five years old, where her father served as executive chairman of Commerce Bancshares. She is the second of four children, with an older sister, Carrie Kemper, who is a television writer. Kemper attended John Burroughs School, where she developed an interest in theater and improvisational comedy. She later graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts in English, also studying at Worcester College, Oxford for a year.

Notable Relationships Ellie Kemper married writer and comedian Michael Koman in July 2012. The couple’s relationship began after meeting through their shared work in comedy. Kemper and Koman share two sons, James and Matthew, born in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Career Highlights Ellie Kemper’s comedic talent shone in the acclaimed Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt series, where she played the titular role, earning two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. She also charmed audiences as Erin Hannon in The Office, becoming a fan favorite. Beyond acting, Kemper has ventured into writing, publishing her debut book, My Squirrel Days, in 2018. She has also lent her voice to animated films like The Secret Life of Pets, expanding her versatile career.