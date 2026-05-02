Ellie Kemper: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ellie Kemper
May 2, 1980
Kansas City, Missouri, US
46 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Ellie Kemper?
Elizabeth Claire Kemper is an American actress and comedian, renowned for her warm, effervescent style. Her performances often blend quirky humor with genuine sincerity.
Kemper first gained widespread recognition for her role as Erin Hannon in the beloved sitcom The Office. This breakthrough role quickly established her as a comedic talent in Hollywood.
|Full Name
|Elizabeth Claire Kemper
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$12 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Italian, English, French, German
|Education
|Princeton University, John Burroughs School
|Father
|David Woods Kemper
|Mother
|Dorothy Ann Jannarone
|Siblings
|Carrie Kemper, John Kemper, Billy Kemper
|Kids
|James Koman, Matthew Koman
Early Life and Education
Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Ellie Kemper’s family relocated to St. Louis when she was five years old, where her father served as executive chairman of Commerce Bancshares. She is the second of four children, with an older sister, Carrie Kemper, who is a television writer.
Kemper attended John Burroughs School, where she developed an interest in theater and improvisational comedy. She later graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts in English, also studying at Worcester College, Oxford for a year.
Notable Relationships
Ellie Kemper married writer and comedian Michael Koman in July 2012. The couple’s relationship began after meeting through their shared work in comedy.
Kemper and Koman share two sons, James and Matthew, born in 2016 and 2019, respectively.
Career Highlights
Ellie Kemper’s comedic talent shone in the acclaimed Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt series, where she played the titular role, earning two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. She also charmed audiences as Erin Hannon in The Office, becoming a fan favorite.
Beyond acting, Kemper has ventured into writing, publishing her debut book, My Squirrel Days, in 2018. She has also lent her voice to animated films like The Secret Life of Pets, expanding her versatile career.
Signature Quote
“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”
See Also
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