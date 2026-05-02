Who Is Christine Baranski? Christine Jane Baranski is an American actress renowned for her commanding presence and sharp, sophisticated wit. She consistently elevates roles across stage and screen with her distinctive comedic timing. Her breakout moment arrived playing Maryann Thorpe in the sitcom Cybill, a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress. This performance cemented her status as a versatile and beloved performer.

Full Name Christine Jane Baranski Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity Polish American Education Villa Maria Academy, Juilliard School Father Lucien Baranski Mother Virginia Mazurowska Siblings Michael J. Baranski Kids Isabel Cowles, Lily Cowles

Early Life and Education Christine Baranski grew up in a heavily Polish and Catholic neighborhood in Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, New York. Her Polish grandparents were stage actors, which early on inspired her passion for performing. She attended Villa Maria Academy, where she was class president, before studying drama at New York City’s prestigious Juilliard School. Baranski graduated from Juilliard with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1974.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marked Christine Baranski’s marriage to actor Matthew Cowles, which lasted from October 1983 until his death in May 2014. Their enduring partnership spanned over three decades. Baranski shares two daughters with Cowles, Isabel Cowles and Lily Cowles. Isabel is a lawyer, while Lily followed her parents into acting.

Career Highlights Christine Baranski commands the screen in iconic television roles, most notably as Diane Lockhart in The Good Wife and its spin-off The Good Fight. Her portrayal of the formidable lawyer earned her multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Beyond television, Baranski has graced numerous films, including her memorable turns as Tanya in Mamma Mia! and its sequel, and Martha May Whovier in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. She consistently brings a unique blend of humor and gravitas to her cinematic work. To date, Baranski has collected a Primetime Emmy Award and two Tony Awards for her stage performances in The Real Thing and Rumors, cementing her status as a celebrated talent across mediums.