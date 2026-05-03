Harvey Guillén: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Harvey Guillén
May 3, 1990
Orange County, California, US
36 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Harvey Guillén?
Harvey Guillén is an American actor known for his grounded comedic timing and versatile voice work, often bringing depth to memorable characters. His dynamic performances consistently captivate audiences.
He gained widespread recognition for his breakout role as Guillermo de la Cruz in the FX series What We Do in the Shadows, earning critical acclaim for his nuanced portrayal and creating a beloved fan favorite.
|Full Name
|Harvey Guillén
|Gender
|Male
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mexican American
|Education
|Citrus College
Early Life and Education
Son of Mexican immigrants, Harvey Guillén grew up in Orange County, California, where his father encouraged his acting dreams before his passing. He navigated early life with a strong family influence.
Guillén attended Citrus College, completing the rigorous three-year Citrus Singers program. Demonstrating early tenacity, he paid for his first improv classes by collecting and recycling cans.
Notable Relationships
Harvey Guillén was publicly linked to Kevin Braun in 2023, with the couple sharing photos during his GLAAD Media Awards hosting duties. Their relationship garnered media attention.
Guillén later separated from Braun and is currently reported to be single, choosing to keep further details of his romantic life private.
Career Highlights
Harvey Guillén achieved significant acclaim for his leading role as Guillermo de la Cruz in the FX comedy series What We Do in the Shadows, a performance that earned him multiple Critics Choice Award nominations.
Beyond his on-screen work, Guillén uses his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ representation and has produced several upcoming projects, including the dark comedy Damned If You Do and the bromance comedy That Friend.
He has collected two Imagen Awards and a GLAAD Media Award, solidifying his status as a celebrated talent in Hollywood.
Signature Quote
“No, this is who I am. I’m great in the body I’m in and my sexuality and my culture and I’m proud of it. You can take it or leave it but I’m not going anywhere.”
See Also
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