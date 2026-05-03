Who Is Desiigner? Desiigner is an American rapper and singer known for his energetic delivery and distinctive vocal style. The Brooklyn native quickly carved a niche in trap music with his unique sound and ad-libs. His breakout moment arrived with the 2015 debut single “Panda,” which quickly soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The viral success of the track led to a significant record deal.

Full Name Sidney Royel Selby III Gender Male Height 6 feet 3.5 inches (192 cm) Relationship Status Unknown Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-Barbadian and African American Education Attended school choir and church Siblings Sierra Selby, older brother Kids One son

Early Life and Education Family roots ran deep in Brooklyn, New York City, where Sidney Royel Selby III was born. His grandfather, Sidney “Guitar Crusher” Selby, was a blues musician who heavily influenced his early passion for music.

Selby began practicing vocals within his school choir and at church, developing his unique voice from a young age.

Notable Relationships A string of public associations has marked the rapper’s romantic life, including a previous relationship with Lil’ Kim. More recently, he was linked to music executive Lana Ray. Desiigner welcomed a baby boy in March 2025 with girlfriend Joyce Bryant, with whom he co-parents; however, their current relationship status remains unknown.

Career Highlights Desiigner’s career launched into the mainstream with his breakthrough single “Panda,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100. This massive hit garnered over one billion streams across platforms and earned him a major record deal with Kanye West’s GOOD Music. Beyond chart success, he expanded his creative reach by appearing on Kanye West’s album The Life of Pablo. Desiigner later founded his own label, LOD Records, releasing independent music.