Who Is Noah Munck? Noah Bryant Munck is an American actor, comedian, and musician, recognized for his distinctive comedic timing. He brings a unique energy to both screen roles and his independent creative projects. He rose to public attention as Gibby Gibson on the hit Nickelodeon series iCarly, a role that quickly made him a fan favorite for his quirky humor and often shirtless antics. The character became a cultural touchstone for young audiences.

Full Name Noah Bryant Munck Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, German, Hungarian, Czech Education Aliso Niguel High School, Biola University Father Greg Munck Mother Kymbry Munck Siblings Ethan Munck, Micah Munck, Elijah Munck, Taylor Munck

Early Life and Education A close-knit family environment in Mission Viejo, California, shaped Noah Bryant Munck’s early years. His father, Greg Munck, served as an executive pastor, influencing a Christian household. Munck attended Aliso Niguel High School and later enrolled in Biola University, where he studied cinema and media arts. An early passion for performance blossomed after joining his sister in improv classes.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of privacy has marked Noah Bryant Munck’s personal relationships, with few details widely publicized. He has maintained a low profile regarding romantic partnerships throughout his career. Munck is currently single, and public records do not indicate any children. He has not confirmed any partners in recent years.

Career Highlights Noah Bryant Munck’s breakthrough piece was his memorable portrayal of Gibby Gibson on the Nickelodeon series iCarly. Starting as a recurring guest, he became a main cast member known for his scene-stealing comedic presence. Beyond acting, Munck launched a music career under aliases such as NoxiK, Sadworldbeats, and Noah Praise God. He produces electronic, dubstep, and experimental hip-hop music, releasing singles and EPs.