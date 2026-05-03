Who Is Willie Geist? William Russell Geist is an American television personality and journalist, known for his insightful interviews and composed on-air presence. He brings a thoughtful approach to current events and engaging conversations across various NBC programs. Geist rose to prominence as a co-anchor of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, a role he took on in 2007. His balanced delivery and quick wit helped establish him as a key voice in morning news.

Full Name William Russell Geist Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity European American Education Vanderbilt University Father Bill Geist Mother Jody Lewis Siblings Libby Geist Wildes Kids Lucie Joy, George William

Early Life and Education Born in Evanston, Illinois, William Russell Geist grew up in Ridgewood, New Jersey, the son of journalist Bill Geist and social worker Jody Lewis. His father’s career in broadcasting influenced his early exposure to media. He attended Ridgewood High School, where he excelled in both football and basketball. Geist later graduated cum laude from Vanderbilt University, gaining early journalism experience as an editor for “The Vanderbilt Hustler” newspaper.

Notable Relationships A long-term romance has defined William Russell Geist’s personal life, marrying his high school sweetheart, Christina Sharkey Geist. They first met in middle school in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and dated through high school. The couple exchanged vows in May 2003 and are parents to two children: daughter Lucie Joy and son George William. They continue to raise their family together outside New York City.

Career Highlights As a prominent American journalist, William Russell Geist has shaped morning television for over a decade. He co-anchors MSNBC’s Morning Joe and serves as the engaging host of Sunday Today with Willie Geist. Beyond his anchoring duties, Geist has contributed to NBC News and NBC Sports Olympic coverage, broadening his reach. He also authored New York Times bestselling books like “American Freak Show” and “Good Talk, Dad”.