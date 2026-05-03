Who Is Ella Langley? Ella Langley is an American country singer-songwriter, known for her authentic Southern storytelling and a gritty rock and roll edge that resonates with a broad audience. Hailing from Hope Hull, Alabama, she has quickly become a prominent voice in contemporary country music. Her breakout moment arrived when her single “If You Have To” went viral on TikTok, rapidly building a devoted fanbase. This digital success soon led to her making a celebrated debut at the Grand Ole Opry in February 2023.

Full Name Ella Langley Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Hooper Academy, Auburn University Father Jason Langley Mother Heather Langley Siblings Thomas Langley, Stuart Langley, Katie Langley

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Hope Hull, Alabama, Ella Langley grew up in a musically inclined family where her grandfather’s piano sessions sparked her early interest in music. After her grandfather’s passing, her father restrung his guitar for her, and she taught herself to play at 14. Langley was homeschooled until seventh grade and later attended Hooper Academy, where she performed in talent shows. She briefly studied forestry at Auburn University before dropping out at age 20 to fully pursue her music career in Nashville.

Notable Relationships Ella Langley is currently single and has no children, often jokingly referring to herself as being “married to her job”. While rumors of relationships with artists like Riley Green, John Sansone, and Tucker Wetmore have circulated, none have been publicly confirmed by Langley. She has maintained a private approach to her personal life, with no past relationships widely publicized. Langley remains focused on her flourishing music career and artistic development.

Career Highlights Ella Langley’s career highlights include her record-breaking single “Choosin’ Texas,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts simultaneously, marking a historic achievement for a female country artist. This success followed her Platinum-certified viral duet “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green, which also topped country radio. Beyond her chart-topping hits, Langley has expanded her influence through songwriting, co-writing tracks for artists such as Elle King and Runaway June. She has toured extensively, opening for major acts like Randy Houser, Jon Pardi, and Riley Green, and recently embarked on her own headlining “Dandelion Tour”. Her industry recognition includes winning New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards, along with numerous other nominations, solidifying her status as a leading new voice in country music.