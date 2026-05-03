Who Is Eric Church? Kenneth Eric Church is an American singer-songwriter, renowned for his authentic blend of outlaw country and Southern rock. He has carved a unique path in modern country music with a fearless, independent spirit. His live shows are celebrated for their marathon sets and deep connection with audiences across the globe. His breakout moment arrived with the 2011 release of his album Chief, which debuted at number one on the Billboard charts. The critically acclaimed record earned him multiple Album of the Year awards, solidifying his mainstream success.

Full Name Kenneth Eric Church Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Katherine Blasingame Nationality American Education South Caldwell High School, Appalachian State University Father Ken Church Mother Rita Church Kids Boone McCoy Church, Tennessee Hawkins Church

Early Life and Education Born in Granite Falls, North Carolina, Eric Church grew up immersed in a musical household where his father played guitar and his mother sang. He purchased his first guitar at age 13 and quickly began writing his own songs.

He later attended South Caldwell High School before earning a marketing degree from Appalachian State University. During his college years, Church honed his craft performing in local bars with his band, the Mountain Boys, even turning down an early record deal to complete his education.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile successes has marked Eric Church’s journey, alongside his enduring marriage to music publisher Katherine Blasingame. They married in 2008 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Church shares two sons with Blasingame, Boone McCoy and Tennessee Hawkins. He often emphasizes the importance of his family, noting how it grounds him amidst the demanding nature of his career.

Career Highlights Eric Church’s landmark album Chief, released in 2011, propelled him to superstardom, debuting at number one on both Top Country Albums and the Billboard 200 charts. This pivotal work featured hit singles like “Drink in My Hand” and “Springsteen”. Beyond music, Church launched the Chief Cares Fund in 2013, a philanthropic effort supporting underprivileged families and disaster relief. He also notably co-organized the “Concert for Carolina,” which raised over $24 million for Hurricane Helene relief.