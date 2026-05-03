Who Is Pom Klementieff? Pom Alexandra Klementieff is a French actress known for dynamic performances across action and drama. Her early life was marked by global movement due to her father’s diplomatic career, living in various countries before settling in France. She achieved widespread recognition as Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, beginning with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Klementieff’s unique portrayal and physical commitment quickly made Mantis a fan favorite.

Full Name Pom Alexandra Klementieff Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality French Ethnicity Mixed Education Cours Florent Father Alexis Klementieff Mother Yu Ri Park Siblings Namou Klementieff

Early Life and Education Born in Quebec City, Canada, to a Korean mother and a Russian-French father, Pom Klementieff spent her early years moving across Japan and the Ivory Coast before her family settled in France. After her father’s death and her mother’s illness, she was raised by her paternal uncle and aunt. At 19, Klementieff began her acting journey at the Cours Florent drama school in Paris, having briefly studied law to appease her aunt. She quickly earned a scholarship for two years of free classes after winning a theater competition.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Pom Klementieff’s public life, including a relationship with French comedian and director Nicolas Bedos in 2011. She has since kept her personal dating life largely private in recent years. Klementieff has no children, and she has not publicly confirmed another relationship since her earlier reported romance. She is currently reported to be single.

Career Highlights Pom Klementieff solidified her presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her portrayal of Mantis, appearing in multiple films including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War. These roles brought her international acclaim and contributed to billions in global box office earnings for the franchise. Expanding her action repertoire, Klementieff took on the formidable role of the assassin Paris in the Mission: Impossible series, showcasing her commitment to performing intense stunts. She is recognized for her martial arts training and skill, often integrating it into her characters. To date, Klementieff has also garnered recognition for her work in independent films, demonstrating her versatility across diverse cinematic projects.