Who Is Christopher Cross? Christopher Cross is an American singer and songwriter, recognized for his distinctive soft rock sound and intricate guitar work. His smooth vocal style resonated with a wide audience, solidifying his place in music history. He burst into the public eye with his self-titled debut album in 1979, which earned him an unprecedented five Grammy Awards, including the top four categories. The album’s success swiftly launched him to international stardom.

Full Name Christopher Cross Gender Male Relationship Status Dating Joy Arthur Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Irish, Ashkenazi Jewish Education Alamo Heights High School Father Leo Joseph Geppert Mother Edith Ann Guderman Kids Justin Cross, Rain Cross, Madison Cross

Early Life and Education Born Christopher Charles Geppert in San Antonio, Texas, Christopher Cross developed an early interest in music. His father was a US Army pediatrician, and Cross spent a part of his childhood in Japan. He attended Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, graduating in 1969. During his youth, Cross also participated in football and track and field.

Notable Relationships Christopher Cross is currently dating Joy Arthur. Earlier in his career, he was married to Roseanne Harrison from 1973 to 1982. He later married Jan Bunch, a union that lasted from 1988 until their divorce in 2007. Cross has three children: Justin Cross from his first marriage, and Rain Cross and Madison Cross with Jan Bunch.

Career Highlights Christopher Cross launched his career with an impactful self-titled debut album in 1979, which featured hit singles like “Ride Like the Wind” and the chart-topping “Sailing.” This album achieved platinum status multiple times. His success continued with the 1981 film Arthur, for which he co-wrote and performed “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” another number one single. Cross also founded his own label and released numerous albums of new material since 2007. To date, Cross has collected five Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe Award, cementing his legacy in contemporary popular music.