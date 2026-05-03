Who Is Christina Hendricks? Christina Rene Hendricks is an American actress known for her striking presence and ability to embody complex characters. Her performances often blend vulnerability with formidable strength, making her a standout in both television and film. She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Joan Holloway in the acclaimed AMC period drama Mad Men. Her portrayal of the sharp office manager, which earned her six Emmy nominations, cemented her status as a compelling talent.

Full Name Christina Rene Hendricks Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Fairfax High School, Northern Virginia Community College Father Robert Hendricks Mother Jackie Sue Hendricks Siblings Aaron Hendricks

Early Life and Education Family focus shaped Christina Hendricks’ early years, as she was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, to an American mother and an English father. Her family frequently relocated due to her father’s Forest Service job, leading her to spend time in Portland, Oregon, and Twin Falls, Idaho. A school trigger occurred when the family moved to Fairfax, Virginia, and her mother encouraged her to participate in school plays, sparking an early interest in acting. She attended Fairfax High School and later completed her studies at Northern Virginia Community College.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to George Bianchini, Christina Hendricks recently married the camera operator in April 2024, after dating since 2020. Their New Orleans wedding celebrated a connection built on shared humor and interests. Hendricks was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend from 2009 to 2019, with whom she shared no children. She has publicly expressed an unwillingness to have children.

Career Highlights Christina Hendricks first made a significant impact with her role as Joan Holloway on the critically acclaimed Mad Men series, earning six Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Her nuanced performance captured the complexities of women in the 1960s advertising world. Beyond her acting, Hendricks has influenced fashion, challenging traditional beauty standards with her distinctive hourglass figure. British designer Vivienne Westwood notably selected her to represent a jewelry collection, acknowledging her unique appeal. Throughout her career, Hendricks has also collected two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, cementing her as a fixture in modern television.