Who Is Tom Bergeron? Thomas Raymond Bergeron is an American television personality, acclaimed for his quick wit and engaging hosting style across decades of popular programming. He brings a unique blend of humor and warmth to every show. He first gained widespread national recognition hosting Hollywood Squares, and his charming presence there quickly endeared him to audiences. This success paved the way for even larger roles in live television.

Full Name Thomas Raymond Bergeron Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity French Canadian, Irish Education Haverhill High School, Northern Essex Community College Father Adrian Raymond Bergeron Jr. Mother Mary Catherine Costello Siblings Maureen Vallieres Kids Jessica Bergeron, Samantha Bergeron

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Tom Bergeron grew up in a family of French Canadian and Irish descent, with his father working for AT&T and his mother as a teacher’s aide. His early interest in broadcasting began with a local radio job. Bergeron attended Haverhill High School and later Northern Essex Community College, though he was already actively pursuing a career in radio. He began as a disc jockey at WHAV in his hometown at a young age.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile hosting roles has kept Tom Bergeron in the public eye, though his personal life remains largely private. He has been married to Lois Bergeron since May 1982. The couple shares two daughters, Jessica Bergeron and Samantha Bergeron, with whom he maintains a close family bond.

Career Highlights Tom Bergeron’s career is highlighted by his extensive work as a television host, most notably for Dancing with the Stars from 2005 to 2019, where he received nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning once in 2012. He also helmed America’s Funniest Home Videos for 15 seasons. He expanded his hosting duties to include Hollywood Squares from 1998 to 2004, earning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host in 2000. Bergeron also served as a co-host for the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2008. Beyond his regular shows, Bergeron has hosted various specials, including the Miss America Pageant, cementing his status as a beloved figure in American television.