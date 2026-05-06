Who Is Tony Blair? Sir Anthony Charles Lynton Blair is a British politician known for his transformative leadership. As the longest-serving Labour Prime Minister, he reshaped the party and guided the UK for a decade. He first gained wide public attention in 1997 when, at 43, he became the youngest Prime Minister since 1812, leading Labour to a historic landslide victory. This moment marked a significant shift in British politics.

Full Name Sir Anthony Charles Lynton Blair Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (182 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $60 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Fettes College, St. John’s College, University of Oxford Father Leo Charles Blair Mother Hazel Elizabeth Rosaleen Corscadden Siblings Sir William James Lynton Blair, Sarah Blair Kids Euan Anthony Blair, Nicholas John Blair, Kathryn Hazel Blair, Leo George Blair

Early Life and Education Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tony Blair spent much of his childhood in Durham, England, nurtured by an intellectually stimulating family. His father, Leo Charles Blair, was a barrister and law lecturer. He attended Fettes College in Edinburgh before studying law at St. John’s College, University of Oxford. During this time, he developed an interest in rock music, even playing in a band called Ugly Rumours.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Tony Blair’s public life, which largely centers on his enduring marriage to Cherie Booth. They married in 1980, with Cherie establishing her own distinguished career as a barrister. The couple shares four children: Euan Anthony Blair, Nicholas John Blair, Kathryn Hazel Blair, and Leo George Blair. Leo was notably the first child born to a serving Prime Minister in 150 years.

Career Highlights Tony Blair’s political career is distinguished by leading the Labour Party to three consecutive general election victories, a unique feat in the party’s history. His premiership, from 1997 to 2007, saw significant constitutional reforms and increased public spending on key services. Beyond electoral success, he launched the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change in 2016, advising governments worldwide on policy and governance. This non-profit organization focuses on combatting extremism and promoting a reimagined state in a technologically advanced era. During his time in office, Blair also played a crucial role in brokering the landmark Good Friday Agreement in 1998, significantly advancing the Northern Ireland peace process.