Who Is Adrienne Warren? Adrienne Warren is an American actress, singer, and dancer known for her dynamic, electrifying stage presence. She effortlessly commands the spotlight in any role she undertakes. Her breakout came portraying Tina Turner in the Broadway production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which earned her a Tony Award. Warren’s powerful performance in the titular role solidified her status as a leading talent.

Full Name Adrienne Warren Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Governor’s School for the Arts, Marymount Manhattan College Kids Aurelia

Early Life and Education Born in Hampton Roads, Virginia, Adrienne Warren’s childhood was shaped by her parents, who were both high school coaches, instilling a strong work ethic. She began performing at a young age, singing in church and later with The Hurrah Players. Warren pursued her passion at the Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk, Virginia, and later attended Marymount Manhattan College. These institutions provided a foundation for her diverse talents, allowing her to hone her acting and vocal skills.

Notable Relationships Adrienne Warren is married to actor and musician Alex Anfanger, with their union having begun in 2017. Their long-standing relationship has been described as a testament to love and commitment. Warren and Anfanger share one child, a daughter named Aurelia, completing their family.

Career Highlights Adrienne Warren’s breakthrough performance as Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical garnered immense critical acclaim and a Tony Award for Best Actress. Her powerful portrayal of the music icon earned her Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Beyond the stage, Warren has expanded into film and television, starring in the limited series Women of the Movement and the acclaimed film The Woman King. She also co-founded the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which received a special Tony Award for its work combating systemic racism.