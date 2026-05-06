Who Is Gabourey Sidibe? Gabourey Sidibe is an American actress known for her powerful and authentic performances that bring memorable characters to life. Her distinctive presence on screen consistently lends depth to complex roles, making her a compelling figure in film and television. She first captivated audiences in the gritty drama Precious, where her raw portrayal of the title character earned an Academy Award nomination. This critically acclaimed debut launched her into the Hollywood spotlight, paving the way for diverse roles.

Full Name Gabourey Sidibe Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Brandon Frankel Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Borough of Manhattan Community College, City College of New York, Mercy College Father Ibnou Sidibe Mother Alice Tan Ridley Kids Two

Early Life and Education Born in Brooklyn, Gabourey Sidibe grew up in Harlem with her mother, Alice Tan Ridley, an R&B and gospel singer, and her father, Ibnou Sidibe, a Senegalese cab driver. Her parents’ divorce meant her mother often supported the family by singing in the subway. Sidibe attended Borough of Manhattan Community College, earning an associate degree, and later studied at City College of New York and Mercy College. Though initially aiming for a psychology degree, her early interest in acting from school plays persisted.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Brandon Frankel, Gabourey Sidibe publicly confirmed their union in December 2022, revealing they had wed in March 2021. Their romance, which began before their engagement in late 2020, has been a source of public joy. The couple welcomed twins in 2024, expanding their family. Sidibe remains candid about her marriage and family life, sharing snippets with her followers.

Career Highlights Gabourey Sidibe burst onto the scene with her acclaimed role in the 2009 film Precious, earning an Independent Spirit Award and an Academy Award nomination. This powerful debut solidified her as a formidable talent in the industry. Following her breakthrough, Sidibe expanded her presence across television, starring as Becky Williams on the musical drama Empire for five seasons. She also garnered significant recognition for her recurring roles in the American Horror Story anthology series. Her diverse filmography includes Tower Heist and Antebellum, showcasing her versatile acting range. Sidibe has also ventured into directing, further cementing her influence in modern entertainment.