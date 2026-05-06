Who Is Meek Mill? Meek Mill is an American rapper and songwriter, known for his raw storytelling and energetic performance style. He has carved a significant niche in Hip-Hop with his authentic narratives reflecting his Philadelphia roots. His breakthrough arrived with the release of his debut album, Dreams and Nightmares, which debuted high on the Billboard 200 chart. The title track became an iconic intro, solidifying his presence in the music scene.

Full Name Robert Rihmeek Williams Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Possibly Single Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Strawberry Mansion High School (GED) Father Robert Parker Mother Kathy Williams Siblings Nasheema Williams Kids 3 children

Early Life and Education A difficult childhood marked Robert Rihmeek Williams’ upbringing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where his father was killed when he was five years old. His mother, Kathy Williams, then raised Meek and his older sister, Nasheema Williams, struggling financially in North Philadelphia. He attended Strawberry Mansion High School, eventually earning his GED. During his teenage years, Mill immersed himself in battle rapping, honing the lyrical skills that would define his future career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Meek Mill’s public life, including a significant relationship with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj from 2015 to 2017. He also dated fashion designer Milan Rouge Harris from 2017 to 2020. Mill is a father of three children; he shares two with Fahimah Raheem and a son with Milan Rouge Harris. As of 2024, the artist appears to be single, focusing on new music and other ventures.

Career Highlights Meek Mill’s studio albums, including Dreams and Nightmares and Championships, have consistently topped or debuted near the top of the Billboard 200 chart. His debut album, Dreams and Nightmares, became a landmark release, further cementing his status in hip-hop. Beyond music, Mill co-founded Dream Chasers Records in 2012, fostering new talent and expanding his entrepreneurial reach. He also became a co-owner of Lids and partnered with Fanatics to acquire Mitchell & Ness. He has received multiple Grammy Award nominations and became a prominent advocate for criminal justice reform, co-founding the REFORM Alliance with Jay-Z.