Who Is George Clooney? George Timothy Clooney is an American actor and filmmaker, celebrated for his smooth charm and versatile roles. His influential work extends across blockbusters and critically acclaimed independent films. He landed his breakthrough playing Dr. Doug Ross on the medical drama ER, instantly becoming a household name. This Emmy-nominated performance led to major movie roles, solidifying his leading man status.

Full Name George Timothy Clooney Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $500 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Blessed Sacrament School, St. Michael’s School, Western Row Elementary School, St. Susanna School, Augusta High School, Northern Kentucky University, University of Cincinnati Father Nick Clooney Mother Nina Bruce Warren Clooney Siblings Adelia Clooney Zeidler Kids Ella Clooney, Alexander Clooney

Early Life and Education George Timothy Clooney was born in Lexington, Kentucky, into a family deeply rooted in media. His father, Nick Clooney, was a prominent anchorman, and his aunt, Rosemary Clooney, was a celebrated singer. He attended Blessed Sacrament School in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, and later pursued studies at Northern Kentucky University and the University of Cincinnati. These early experiences nurtured a foundational interest in entertainment.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked George Clooney’s earlier years, including a marriage to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993. His reputation as a confirmed bachelor lasted for decades. He married international human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice, Italy, on September 27, 2014. They share two children, twins Ella and Alexander, born in 2017.

Career Highlights George Clooney’s breakthrough came as Dr. Doug Ross in the hit medical drama ER, earning him Emmy nominations and wide recognition. He cemented his film career with roles in films like From Dusk till Dawn and the Ocean’s Eleven series. Beyond acting, Clooney co-founded the production company Smokehouse Pictures and the tequila brand Casamigos. In 2017, Casamigos was sold for $1 billion, significantly boosting his net worth. His directing credits include Good Night, and Good Luck and The Ides of March. Clooney has collected two Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and a BAFTA Award, affirming his enduring impact on Hollywood.