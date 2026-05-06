Who Is Naomi Scott? Naomi Grace Scott is a British actress and singer known for her powerful vocal range and captivating on-screen presence. Her dynamic performances often blend music with compelling storytelling. She rose to widespread public attention portraying Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live-action Aladdin film. The movie became a global box office hit, firmly establishing Scott as a versatile talent.

Full Name Naomi Grace Scott Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality British Ethnicity Multiracial Education Davenant Foundation School Father Christopher Scott Mother Usha Scott (née Joshi) Siblings Joshua David Scott

Early Life and Education Growing up in Hounslow, London, Naomi Scott was influenced by her parents, Christopher and Usha Scott, who both served as pastors at the Bridge Church. She started singing within the church’s youth band. Scott attended Davenant Foundation School in Loughton, Essex, where she frequently participated in school musicals and drama productions, nurturing her early passion for performing arts.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Naomi Grace Scott’s romantic life, culminating in her marriage to English footballer Jordan Spence. The couple met in church during her teenage years. Scott and Spence tied the knot in June 2014 after four years of dating, maintaining a private but clearly supportive partnership. The couple has no children.

Career Highlights Naomi Grace Scott’s career surged with her starring role as Princess Jasmine in the 2019 live-action Aladdin, a film that grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Her powerful rendition of the song “Speechless” earned critical acclaim and a Teen Choice Award. Beyond acting, Scott co-founded New Name Entertainment in 2020 with her husband, Jordan Spence. She also released her debut studio album, F.I.G, in March 2026, marking a significant return to her music roots.