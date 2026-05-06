Who Is Sadie Sandler? Sadie Madison Sandler is an American actress known for her spirited performances and collaborations within her family’s film productions. Growing up in a household deeply immersed in the entertainment industry, she developed an early flair for comedic timing. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2023 Netflix comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Her role as Ronnie Friedman garnered positive reviews, solidifying her presence as a rising talent in the industry.

Full Name Sadie Madison Sandler Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish and Italian American Education New York University Tisch School of the Arts Father Adam Sandler Mother Jackie Sandler Siblings Sunny Sandler

Early Life and Education Born on May 6, 2006, in Los Angeles, California, Sadie Madison Sandler is the eldest daughter of actor Adam Sandler and actress Jackie Sandler. Her upbringing in an entertainment-focused household sparked an early interest in acting. She attended high school in Los Angeles, graduating in Spring 2023, before enrolling at New York University Tisch School of the Arts. There, she pursues a major in Communications with a minor in Photo, following her father’s alma mater.

Notable Relationships Sadie Sandler’s personal life remains largely private, with no public high-profile romantic relationships reported to date. She has no children.

Career Highlights Sadie Sandler’s breakthrough performance arrived in the 2023 Netflix comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. The film, which also starred her family, garnered significant attention and positive reviews for her role as Ronnie Friedman. She has also become a familiar voice in the animated Hotel Transylvania series, portraying Winnie across multiple installments. Furthermore, Sandler frequently appears in films produced by her father’s Happy Madison Productions.