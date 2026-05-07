Who Is Thelma Houston? Thelma Houston is an American singer and actress, celebrated for her powerful mezzo-soprano voice and electrifying stage presence. She effortlessly blends soul, R&B, and disco genres, captivating audiences worldwide. Houston’s career soared with her iconic 1977 recording of “Don’t Leave Me This Way,” which became a global number-one hit. This chart-topping success solidified her status as a disco diva and earned her a Grammy Award.

Full Name Thelma Houston Gender Female Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $145 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Burnett Elementary, Franklin Junior High, Poly High School Kids Kimberlynn, Rodney

Early Life and Education Born in Leland, Mississippi, Thelma Houston and her three sisters grew up in Long Beach, California, with their mother, a hardworking cotton picker. Her early exposure to gospel music in church laid the foundation for her distinctive vocal style. Houston attended Burnett Elementary, Franklin Junior High, and Poly High School in Long Beach, developing her musical talents. She later joined the Art Reynolds Singers gospel group, marking the official start of her performing career.

Notable Relationships Thelma Houston was married in 1963 and later divorced, with the union producing two children, Kimberlynn and Rodney. Her personal life, though often private, included a focus on her family amidst a burgeoning music career. Houston has since maintained a focus on her professional endeavors, with no publicly confirmed long-term relationships in recent years. She continues to perform globally, dedicating her energy to her music and charitable causes.

Career Highlights Thelma Houston scored a number-one hit with her rendition of “Don’t Leave Me This Way” in 1977, earning her a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. This defining track topped pop, R&B, and dance charts, establishing her as a disco icon. Beyond her musical achievements, Houston is recognized for her tireless philanthropic efforts in the battle against AIDS, contributing her talents to numerous charities. The City of West Hollywood proclaimed January 29 as “Thelma Houston Day” in 2003 in honor of her humanitarian work. Houston’s lasting influence in dance music was further cemented with her induction into the Dance Music Hall of Fame in 2004, celebrating her significant contributions to the genre.