Who Is Andrew Barth Feldman? Andrew Barth Feldman is an American actor and singer, recognized for his expressive performances across musical theater and film. His career is marked by a blend of Broadway success and notable screen appearances. Feldman first captivated audiences with his breakout performance in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. His portrayal earned critical acclaim and solidified his standing as a talented young performer in the industry.

Full Name Andrew Barth Feldman Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Dating Helen J. Shen Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Lawrence Woodmere Academy, Harvard University Father David Feldman Mother Barbra Feldman

Early Life and Education His family life in Manhasset, New York, was steeped in a love for musical theater, a passion Andrew Barth Feldman developed at a young age after seeing a production of Beauty and the Beast. His parents, David and Barbra Feldman, supported his early interests. Feldman attended Lawrence Woodmere Academy, where his mother was an administrator, and founded Zneefrock Productions as a bar mitzvah project, eventually staging shows for autism research. He later enrolled at Harvard University, taking breaks for acting roles.

Notable Relationships Currently, Andrew Barth Feldman is dating performer Helen J. Shen; the couple has been together since 2021, often sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media. They first connected during a high school production of “Sweet Charity.” Feldman has no children. His last verified relationship prior to Shen was with fellow performer Annie Coulson, whom he also met through their shared love of theater.

Career Highlights Andrew Barth Feldman’s breakthrough arrived when he won the prestigious Jimmy Award for Best Actor in 2018, recognizing his performance in his high school’s production of Catch Me If You Can. This significant accolade opened the door to his Broadway debut. He then took on the demanding title role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway at just 16 years old, garnering widespread praise for his nuanced portrayal. Feldman later expanded his career into film, starring opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the comedy No Hard Feelings. Beyond his acting, Feldman channels his creative energy through Zneefrock Productions, a theater company he founded to produce shows and raise money for charity, including an original Star Wars musical.