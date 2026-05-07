Who Is Breckin Meyer? Breckin Erin Meyer is an American actor, writer, and producer known for his versatile performances in both live-action films and animated series. He has established a career spanning several decades, showcasing a keen comedic timing and distinctive voice work. His breakthrough screen role arrived with the popular teen comedy Clueless, where he played the memorable skateboarding stoner Travis Birkenstock. Meyer then secured a prominent lead role in the successful road trip comedy Road Trip, solidifying his presence in mainstream cinema.

Full Name Breckin Erin Meyer Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Dating Kelly Rizzo Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Beverly Hills High School Father Christopher William Meyer Mother Dorothy Ann Vial Siblings Frank Meyer, Adam Meyer Kids Caitlin, Clover

Early Life and Education Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Breckin Meyer spent his early years living in various states, including California, Texas, and New Jersey. His father, Christopher William Meyer, worked as a management consultant, while his mother, Dorothy Ann Vial, was a travel agent and former microbiologist. Meyer attended elementary school alongside actress Drew Barrymore, who reportedly introduced him to her agent, sparking his early career in television commercials. He later continued his studies at Beverly Hills High School.

Notable Relationships Breckin Meyer was married to screenwriter and director Deborah Kaplan, with their union lasting from October 14, 2001, until their divorce in 2014. More recently, in February 2024, Meyer publicly revealed he was dating Kelly Rizzo. Meyer shares two daughters, Caitlin and Clover, with his former wife, Deborah Kaplan. Since his divorce, he has maintained a private approach to his personal life outside of confirmed relationships.