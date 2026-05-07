Who Is Traci Lords? Traci Elizabeth Lords is an American actress, singer, and writer known for her compelling performances across diverse genres. Her career journey reflects a notable evolution from controversial beginnings to mainstream success in film and television. She first gained widespread public attention when her underage work in the adult film industry was exposed. This event caused significant scandal, but Lords successfully transitioned to mainstream acting, securing roles that showcased her dramatic range and resilience.

Full Name Traci Elizabeth Lords Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $7 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Redondo Union High School, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Father Louis Kuzma Mother Patricia Kuzma Siblings Lorraine Kuzma, Grace Kuzma, Rachel Kuzma Kids Joseph Gunnar Lee

Early Life and Education Nora Louise Kuzma, known as Traci Lords, grew up in Steubenville, Ohio, with her parents Louis and Patricia Kuzma, and three sisters. Her childhood was marked by her parents’ divorce when she was seven years old, after which she moved with her mother and siblings. She later attended Redondo Union High School in Redondo Beach, California, before dropping out at age fifteen. Lords subsequently studied method acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, laying the groundwork for her mainstream acting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Traci Lords’s public life, including marriages to Brook Yeaton from 1990 to 1995 and Ryan Granger from 1999 to 2000. She was also engaged to actor John Enos III in the mid-1990s. Lords married Jeff Gruenewald in 2002, and they welcomed their son, Joseph Gunnar Lee, in 2007. She remains married to Gruenewald, with whom she co-parents their child.

Career Highlights Traci Lords’s career showcases a remarkable shift to mainstream entertainment with notable acting and musical ventures. Her 2003 autobiography, *Traci Lords: Underneath It All*, became a New York Times Best Seller, chronicling her complex journey and personal narrative. Beyond writing, Lords earned critical acclaim for her role as Phyllis in the 2012 horror film *Excision*, which garnered her a Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also achieved musical success with her debut album *1000 Fires*, featuring the hit single “Control,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs chart.