Who Is J Balvin? Colombian singer and songwriter José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, known professionally as J Balvin, leads a new generation of global reggaeton artists. His distinctive blend of urban rhythms and pop sensibilities has brought Latin music to vast international audiences. His breakthrough moment arrived in 2014 with the hit single “6 AM,” featuring Farruko. This track quickly ascended charts, solidifying his reputation as a formidable force in the Latin music scene.

Full Name José Álvaro Osorio Balvín Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Dating Valentina Ferrer Net Worth $30 million Nationality Colombian Ethnicity Hispanic Education EAFIT University Father José Álvaro Osorio Mother Alba Mery Balvin Siblings Carolina Osorio Kids Rio

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Medellín, Colombia, J Balvin grew up in an upper-middle-class family, with his father working as an economist and business owner. He initially developed an interest in rock music, listening to bands like Metallica and Nirvana before discovering reggaeton. At age 17, Balvin moved to the US for an English exchange program, living in Oklahoma and New York. He later returned to Medellín, pursuing international business at EAFIT University for seven semesters while honing his musical craft in local clubs.

Notable Relationships Currently, J Balvin is in a relationship with Argentine model Valentina Ferrer, with whom he went public in 2018. The couple met in 2017 during the filming of his music video “Sigo Extrañándote.” Balvin and Ferrer welcomed their son, Rio, in June 2021. He openly shares his joy about fatherhood, often dedicating new music to his family.

Career Highlights J Balvin’s discography boasts a series of commercially successful albums, including Energía, Vibras, and Colores, which have consistently topped Latin music charts globally. His music has garnered billions of streams, establishing him as one of the best-selling Latin artists worldwide. Beyond music, Balvin has launched successful collaborations with major brands like Nike and Guess, and co-founded OYE, a bilingual wellness app. He actively champions mental health awareness, using his platform to destigmatize the issue. He has collected numerous accolades, including six Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and a Guinness World Record for the most Latin Grammy nominations in a single year, cementing his influence in contemporary global music.