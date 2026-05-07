Who Is Aidy Bryant? Aidan Mackenzy Bryant is an American actress and comedian, celebrated for her sharp wit and heartfelt performances that resonate with broad audiences. She brings a distinctive comedic voice to her roles, often blending humor with genuine emotional depth, making her a standout in contemporary comedy. Her breakout moment arrived when she joined the cast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live in 2012, quickly becoming a beloved repertory player. Bryant’s memorable characters and spot-on impressions during her ten seasons cemented her as a fixture in late-night television, garnering multiple Emmy Award nominations.

Full Name Aidan Mackenzy Bryant Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, English, Irish, German American Education Xavier College Preparatory, Columbia College Chicago Father Tom Bryant Mother Georganne Vinall Siblings Patrick Bryant

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Aidy Bryant’s early life was shaped by her family’s support for her creative pursuits, with her mother owning a local boutique. She discovered her passion for comedy through improv workshops at the Arizona Jewish Theatre Company, laying the groundwork for her future career. Bryant pursued higher education in Chicago, attending Xavier College Preparatory before graduating from Columbia College Chicago in 2009. There, she participated in the acclaimed comedy studies program, a collaboration with The Second City, where she honed her improvisational and sketch comedy skills.

Notable Relationships Aidy Bryant is married to fellow comedian and writer Conner O’Malley, whom she met in 2008 while performing at the Annoyance Theatre in Chicago. The couple became engaged in 2016 and exchanged vows on April 28, 2018, in a private ceremony. Bryant and O’Malley do not have children, though she has openly discussed her desire to have a family in the future. Their relationship is characterized by mutual support within the demanding entertainment industry.

Career Highlights Aidy Bryant’s career is significantly defined by her impactful tenure as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, where she showcased her versatile comedic talent for ten seasons from 2012 to 2022. Her work on the iconic sketch comedy series earned her three Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including two for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Beyond SNL, Bryant starred as the lead in the critically acclaimed Hulu series Shrill from 2019 to 2021, a project for which she also served as a writer and executive producer. Her performance on Shrill garnered a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, further establishing her range as an actress. More recently, Bryant expanded her portfolio by hosting the 39th Independent Spirit Awards in 2024, receiving praise for her performance. She has also lent her voice to animated series like Danger & Eggs and Human Resources.