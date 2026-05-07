Who Is Bill Kreutzmann? William Kreutzmann Jr. is an American drummer, widely recognized as a founding member of the iconic rock band Grateful Dead. His distinctive dynamic rhythm and improvisational style became central to the band’s psychedelic sound. Kreutzmann’s career launched with The Warlocks in 1964, a group that soon became the Grateful Dead, putting him in the public eye. His partnership with Mickey Hart as the “Rhythm Devils” solidified his reputation for innovative percussion.

Full Name William Kreutzmann Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Aimee Sharp Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Irish, English, Scottish, Scots-Irish and Northern Irish Education Palo Alto High School Father William Kreutzmann Sr. Mother Janice Beryl Kids Stacy, Justin

Early Life and Education Born in Palo Alto, California, William Kreutzmann Jr. showed an early passion for percussion, often assisting his mother, Janice Beryl, with dance class rhythms. His father, William Kreutzmann Sr., initially discouraged a music career, but young Bill continued drumming. He attended Palo Alto High School and later spent a year at Orme School in Arizona, where author Aldous Huxley reportedly encouraged his musical talents. This early influence helped shape his commitment to drumming despite initial criticism from a sixth-grade teacher.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of relationships has marked William Kreutzmann Jr.’s personal life, currently seeing him married to Aimee Sharp. He was previously married to Brenda, with whom he had a daughter, and later to Susila for nine years. Kreutzmann shares two children, Stacy and Justin. Stacy is from his first marriage with Brenda, and he continues to maintain family ties within the Grateful Dead community.

Career Highlights William Kreutzmann Jr.’s career as a drummer is largely defined by his foundational role in the Grateful Dead, where he played over 2,300 concerts. This legendary tenure led to his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. Beyond his Grateful Dead work, Kreutzmann co-founded the supergroup Dead & Company in 2015 and has led other notable bands like BK3 and 7 Walkers. He also authored the memoir Deal: My Three Decades of Drumming, Dreams, and Drugs with the Grateful Dead in 2015. To date, Kreutzmann and the Grateful Dead have received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his profound impact. He is widely celebrated for stretching the percussive limits of music with his dynamic rhythm.