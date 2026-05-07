Bill Kreutzmann looking pensive, hand to chin, focusing on his bio and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Bill Kreutzmann

Born

May 7, 1946

Died
Birthplace

Palo Alto, California, US

Age

80 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Bill Kreutzmann?

William Kreutzmann Jr. is an American drummer, widely recognized as a founding member of the iconic rock band Grateful Dead. His distinctive dynamic rhythm and improvisational style became central to the band’s psychedelic sound.

Kreutzmann’s career launched with The Warlocks in 1964, a group that soon became the Grateful Dead, putting him in the public eye. His partnership with Mickey Hart as the “Rhythm Devils” solidified his reputation for innovative percussion.

Full NameWilliam Kreutzmann Jr.
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried Aimee Sharp
Net Worth$50 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityGerman, Irish, English, Scottish, Scots-Irish and Northern Irish
EducationPalo Alto High School
FatherWilliam Kreutzmann Sr.
MotherJanice Beryl
KidsStacy, Justin

Early Life and Education

Born in Palo Alto, California, William Kreutzmann Jr. showed an early passion for percussion, often assisting his mother, Janice Beryl, with dance class rhythms. His father, William Kreutzmann Sr., initially discouraged a music career, but young Bill continued drumming.

He attended Palo Alto High School and later spent a year at Orme School in Arizona, where author Aldous Huxley reportedly encouraged his musical talents. This early influence helped shape his commitment to drumming despite initial criticism from a sixth-grade teacher.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc of relationships has marked William Kreutzmann Jr.’s personal life, currently seeing him married to Aimee Sharp. He was previously married to Brenda, with whom he had a daughter, and later to Susila for nine years.

Kreutzmann shares two children, Stacy and Justin. Stacy is from his first marriage with Brenda, and he continues to maintain family ties within the Grateful Dead community.

Career Highlights

William Kreutzmann Jr.’s career as a drummer is largely defined by his foundational role in the Grateful Dead, where he played over 2,300 concerts. This legendary tenure led to his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Beyond his Grateful Dead work, Kreutzmann co-founded the supergroup Dead & Company in 2015 and has led other notable bands like BK3 and 7 Walkers. He also authored the memoir Deal: My Three Decades of Drumming, Dreams, and Drugs with the Grateful Dead in 2015.

To date, Kreutzmann and the Grateful Dead have received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his profound impact. He is widely celebrated for stretching the percussive limits of music with his dynamic rhythm.

Signature Quote

“I am just a guy who plays the drums.”

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