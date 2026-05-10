Who Is Al Murray? Alastair James Hay Murray is a British comedian known for his sharp satirical wit and his iconic “Pub Landlord” persona. His performances often dissect British culture with a blend of intelligence and bluster. He first garnered widespread attention by winning the Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1999. This critical acclaim solidified his unique comedic voice, leading to broader television success.

Full Name Alastair James Hay Murray Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Eleanor Relf Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Bedford School, St Edmund Hall, Oxford University Father Lieutenant Colonel Ingram Bernard Hay Murray Mother Juliet Anne Thackeray Kids Scarlett Murray, Willow Murray, Daisy Murray

Early Life and Education Alastair James Hay Murray was born in Stewkley, Buckinghamshire, where his father served as a lieutenant colonel in the Royal Engineers. The family’s literary ties include descent from novelist William Makepeace Thackeray. He attended Bedford School before studying Modern History at St Edmund Hall, Oxford University. His time at Oxford also saw him performing with the Oxford Revue comedy group.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Alastair James Hay Murray’s personal life. He was married to Katherine Perry until 2000, and later to Amber Hargreaves, a marriage that ended in 2012. Murray shares two daughters, Scarlett and Willow, with Amber Hargreaves, and has a third daughter, Daisy, with his current partner, Eleanor Relf.

Career Highlights Alastair James Hay Murray’s breakthrough arrived when he won the Perrier Award at the 1999 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, establishing his “Pub Landlord” character as a comedic force. This success quickly led to wider recognition and major touring. His career expanded with the Sky One sitcom Time Gentlemen Please, where he starred as the Pub Landlord, and the ITV chat show Al Murray’s Happy Hour, both becoming popular ventures. To date, Murray has earned multiple Olivier Award nominations for his West End shows and continues to entertain audiences globally with his unique brand of stand-up.