Who Is Dean Heller? Dean Arthur Heller is an American politician and businessman, recognized for his extensive public service in Nevada, primarily as a Republican. His career has focused on representing the state’s interests across multiple government levels. He first gained significant public attention through his appointment to the US Senate in 2011, filling a vacancy. This was followed by a successful election to a full term in 2012, solidifying his role as a prominent national lawmaker.

Full Name Dean Arthur Heller Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Lynne Brombach Net Worth $3.9 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Carson High School, University of Southern California Father Charles Alfred Heller Mother Janet MacNelly Kids Hilary Heller, Harris Heller, Drew Heller, Emmy Heller

Early Life and Education Moving to Carson City, Nevada, at nine months old, Dean Arthur Heller grew up with his five siblings. His father, Charles Alfred Heller, a mechanic, taught him early lessons in hard work and discipline. He graduated from Carson High School in 1978 before attending the University of Southern California. Heller earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1985, specializing in finance and securities analysis, a foundation for his future endeavors.

Notable Relationships Dean Arthur Heller has maintained a stable, long-term marriage with Lynne Brombach since 1984, with their enduring partnership a consistent presence throughout his demanding political career in Nevada. The Hellers are parents to four children: Hilary, Harris, Drew, and Emmy. They also enjoy their roles as grandparents to Brielle, Zachary, and Ava, completing their family.

Career Highlights Early in his career, Dean Arthur Heller served in the Nevada State Assembly and completed three terms as Nevada Secretary of State. He then represented Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. His most prominent role was as a US Senator for Nevada, where his bipartisan efforts were recognized, enabling him to pass over one hundred pieces of legislation.