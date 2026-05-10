Who Is Kenan Thompson? Kenan Thompson is an American actor and comedian, celebrated for his versatile character work and lasting presence in television comedy. His career began in sketch comedy, quickly establishing him as a performer with a unique ability to connect with diverse audiences. Thompson’s breakout moment arrived as an original cast member of Nickelodeon’s All That, which led to his own sitcom, Kenan & Kel. These roles cemented his place in 1990s pop culture and paved the way for his eventual transition to late-night television.

Full Name Kenan Thompson Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $9 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Tri-Cities High School Father Fletcher Thompson Mother Elizabeth Ann Thompson Siblings Kerwin Thompson, Feleecia Thompson Kids Georgia, Gianna

Early Life and Education His immediate family remained close-knit after Kenan Thompson was born in Columbus, Ohio, before moving to Atlanta, Georgia, at nine months old. His mother, Elizabeth Ann Thompson, enrolled him in acting classes at age five, recognizing his early creative spark. Thompson later attended Tri-Cities High School, a performing arts magnet school in East Point, Georgia. He also performed with the Youth Ensemble of Atlanta, honing his comedic timing and stage presence for future roles.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Kenan Thompson, who married model Christina Evangeline in 2011. The couple separated in 2020 and officially divorced in 2022 after over a decade together. Thompson shares two daughters, Georgia and Gianna, with Evangeline, with whom he maintains an amicable co-parenting relationship. He often speaks about fatherhood as his greatest motivator.

Career Highlights Kenan Thompson’s extensive tenure on Saturday Night Live sets him apart, making him the longest-serving cast member in the show’s history since joining in 2003. His numerous impressions and original characters have earned him six Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning one in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. Beyond SNL, Thompson co-founded the production company Artists for Artists in 2021, aiming to support emerging talent and develop new projects. He also released a memoir in 2023, When I Was Your Age, offering insights into his career and personal life. His early career success on Nickelodeon’s All That and Kenan & Kel, along with roles in films like Good Burger and Fat Albert, established him as a comedic force before his long-running SNL career.