Who Is Graham Gouldman? Graham Keith Gouldman is a British musician, singer, and songwriter known for his astute pop sensibilities and melodic craftsmanship. His versatile songwriting has shaped the sound of multiple iconic British bands. Gouldman first gained widespread public attention as a prolific songwriter in the 1960s, penning enduring hits for The Yardbirds and The Hollies. This early success set the stage for his pivotal role as a co-founder of the art rock band 10cc in 1972.

Full Name Graham Keith Gouldman Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Ariella Dini Gouldman Net Worth $5 million Nationality British Ethnicity Jewish Education Broughton High School, North Salford Secondary Modern School for Boys Father Hyman Gouldman Mother Betty Gouldman Kids Sarah, Louis, Rosanna, Alex

Early Life and Education A keen focus on music marked Graham Gouldman’s formative years in Salford, Lancashire. His parents, Betty and Hyman, actively encouraged his musical talents, with his father, a poet, often assisting with lyrics. He received his first guitar at eleven years old and quickly became immersed in local bands, finding an early passion for music over his academic studies at North Salford Secondary Modern School for Boys.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of relationships has defined Graham Gouldman’s personal life, including three marriages. He first wed Susan Gottlieb in 1969, later divorcing in 1979. He then married Gill in 1988, with that union ending in 2000. With Susan, Gouldman has two children, Sarah and Louis, and shares a daughter, Rosanna, and a son, Alex, with Gill. He married his current wife, Ariella Dini, in 2012, and the couple resides in northwest London.

Career Highlights Graham Gouldman’s extensive career in music is anchored by his prolific songwriting for other artists and his central role in 10cc. He penned enduring pop-rock hits like “For Your Love” for The Yardbirds, “Bus Stop” for The Hollies, and “No Milk Today” for Herman’s Hermits, achieving significant chart success in the 1960s. As a founding member of 10cc, Gouldman co-wrote major global hits such as “I’m Not In Love” and “Dreadlock Holiday,” which garnered millions of radio plays and album sales. His collaborative projects extended to forming Wax with Andrew Gold, yielding European chart success with songs like “Bridge To Your Heart.” Recognized for his immense contributions, Gouldman was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 and received an MBE in 2025 for services to music.