Who Is Jake Zyrus? Jake Zyrus is a Filipino singer and television personality, celebrated for his powerful vocal range and emotional delivery. He is recognized for blending pop, R&B, and soul into his musical expression. His breakout moment came in 2007 when fan-uploaded videos of his performances went viral on YouTube, quickly turning him into an internet sensation. This led to international appearances on major talk shows.

Full Name Jake Zyrus Gender Male Relationship Status In a relationship with Cheesa Net Worth $6 million Nationality Filipino Ethnicity Filipino Father Ricky Pempengco Mother Racquel Pempengco

Early Life and Education Born Charmaine Clarice Relucio Pempengco in Cabuyao, Laguna province, Philippines, Jake Zyrus was raised by his single mother, Racquel. He began entering singing contests at seven years old to help support his family, competing in nearly a hundred events. In 2005, Zyrus joined the Philippine TV talent show Little Big Star, where he eventually finished in third place. This early exposure to performing solidified his passion for music.

Notable Relationships Jake Zyrus is currently in a relationship with fellow singer Cheesa, which began in June 2024. Earlier, he was engaged to Shyre Aquino in 2018. Before his transition, Zyrus was in a four-year relationship with Alyssa Quijano, which ended in April 2017. He has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Jake Zyrus achieved significant success with his 2010 self-titled international debut album, Charice. It notably debuted at number eight on the Billboard 200, making him the first Asian solo singer to land in the chart’s top ten. His career also includes an acting role as Sunshine Corazon in the popular TV series Glee. Zyrus also released the single “Before It Explodes,” written by Bruno Mars, and served as a judge on The X Factor Philippines. In 2017, he received his first award as Jake Zyrus at the Best Choice Annual Awards. Zyrus also earned a star on the Eastwood City Walk of Fame.