Who Is John Scalzi? John Michael Scalzi II is an American science fiction author and blogger, known for his witty prose and engaging storytelling. He consistently delivers thought-provoking narratives within the genre. He gained widespread recognition with his debut novel, Old Man’s War, in 2005. This breakthrough work launched a successful series and solidified his place in contemporary science fiction.

Full Name John Michael Scalzi II Gender Male Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education University of Chicago, The Webb Schools of California Siblings Heather Scalzi Kids Athena Scalzi

Early Life and Education His early life in southern California was shaped by his single mother, who raised him and his siblings. This environment fostered a self-reliant disposition that would later influence his writing. Scalzi attended The Webb Schools of California and later earned an A.B. from the University of Chicago in 1991, honing his analytical and expressive skills.

Notable Relationships John Scalzi has been married to Kristine Scalzi since 1995, marking a long-term partnership he credits with supporting his career. Their stable relationship is a consistent aspect of his personal life. He shares one child, daughter Athena Scalzi, with Kristine. The couple maintains a private family life in Bradford, Ohio.

Career Highlights John Scalzi’s career is defined by flagship science fiction works like the Old Man’s War series, which became a New York Times bestseller. His novel Redshirts secured him the prestigious Hugo Award for Best Novel in 2013. His influence extends to his prolific blog, “Whatever,” which garnered him a Hugo Award for Best Fan Writer in 2008 and serves as a platform for his diverse commentary. He has also served as a creative consultant for television.