Who Is Bono? Paul David Hewson is an Irish singer-songwriter and activist known for his impassioned vocal style and global humanitarian efforts. His distinctive stage presence and lyrical depth have defined a generation of rock music. He first gained widespread public attention as Bono, the frontman of U2, when the band’s 1987 album The Joshua Tree achieved massive international success. The album’s hits cemented U2 as global superstars.

Full Name Paul David Hewson Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Ali Hewson Net Worth $700 million Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Education Mount Temple Comprehensive School Father Brendan Robert Hewson Mother Iris Rankin Hewson Siblings Norman Hewson Kids Jordan Hewson, Eve Hewson, Elijah Hewson, John Hewson

Early Life and Education Born Paul David Hewson in Dublin, Ireland, Bono grew up in an interdenominational household with his Roman Catholic father, Brendan Robert Hewson, and Protestant mother, Iris Rankin Hewson. His mother’s death when he was 14 profoundly impacted his early life and later songwriting. He attended Mount Temple Comprehensive School, where in 1976, he responded to an advertisement from Larry Mullen Jr. to form a band. This pivotal meeting led to the formation of U2 with schoolmates David Evans (The Edge) and Adam Clayton.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Bono’s life, though he has been steadfastly married to Alison Stewart, known as Ali Hewson, since 1982. They met at Mount Temple Comprehensive School and remain a prominent couple in music and philanthropy. Bono shares four children with Ali Hewson: daughters Jordan and Eve, and sons Elijah and John. The family often maintains a private life, balancing Bono’s public persona with their personal endeavors.

Career Highlights U2’s iconic albums, including The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby, have dominated global charts and garnered immense critical acclaim. The band has sold over 150 million records worldwide, solidifying their place in rock history. Beyond music, Bono co-founded DATA, the ONE Campaign, and (RED), actively fighting extreme poverty and AIDS in Africa. His philanthropic work has influenced global policy and raised significant funds for humanitarian causes. To date, Bono has received 22 Grammy Awards as a member of U2, making them one of the most awarded rock bands ever, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.